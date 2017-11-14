Wear What When: November 14–19

You can make this wreath (or some approximation of this wreath based on your craft skills and attention to instruction)! Image: Kara Mercer

Tue, Nov 14

Wreath-Making Workshop at Moorea Seal

I'm sure you could pick up some post-windstorm twigs and neighborhood detritus to craft a wreath. Or, you can head to Moorea Seal's new location downtown for a fall wreath-making workshop with Sara Jane Camacho of Thatch Floral. Now doesn't that sound better? Warm up with a hot toddy while you get educated on design tips and techniques from 7 to 9pm. Don't forget to reserve your spot first.

Sun, Nov 19

BadWill Market

After a bit of a summer hiatus, the market popup of local vendors—Immortal Perfume, Plantuary, Lembas, and Dark Days Tarot Cards among them—has returned to the Rhino Room. Shovel and Stone will be providing the shopping fuel in the form of coffee while you shop BadWill Market from noon until 5. This time around there there will a charitable best: There will be a clothing and toy drive for Treehouse and vendors will be donating a portion of their sales to their favorite nonprofit all afternoon.

Sat, Nov 18

Virago Perfume Launch Party

West Seattle's Virago Gallery has collaborated with Filigree Parfums on an eponymous scent, and after a year in the making it's finally arrived. In Latin, virago means "female warrior," so gallery owner Tracy Cilona and Filigree's James Elliott talk about feminism, politics, art, music, art, and from these conversations came Virago perfume. The all natural, vegan scent "evokes the curl of dirt in your hand, the scent of honeyed hay under your feet, and the embrace of roses on your skin." Smell for yourself at the launch party at Virago Gallery from 5 to 8.