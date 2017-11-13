Mayor-Elect Announces Her Transition Team

Mayor-elect Jenny Durkan on Monday morning released a full list of her transition team's members, and it includes a slew of notable names in social services, business, and civil rights, as well as former elected officials.

Transportation Choices Coalition director Shefali Ranganathan, former King County executive Ron Sims, and Plymouth Housing director Paul Lambros will lead the transition team as co-chairs. The Seattle Times reported Ranganathan will also join Durkan at city hall as deputy mayor, while Mike Fong—who in August took a job as King County executive Dow Constantine's chief operating officer—will be her senior deputy mayor.

"Our transition team reflects the best of Seattle," Durkan said in a released statement Monday. "To solve our affordability, housing, and homelessness crisis, we need urgent action and innovative ideas. These community leaders and policy experts from all parts of Seattle will develop key achievable policy recommendations to make differences not just in the short term, but which help build a progressive, innovative and inclusive city for the next generation."

The 61-member transition team will be meeting three times—the first time on Thursday, according to the release, and the last time in December—to help Durkan plan her new administration and recommend legislation. The team includes former mayors Norm Rice and Charles Royer and former council members Jan Drago and David Della. Here are a few others.

In the civil rights arena: Public Defender Association director Lisa Daugaard, Northwest Immigrant Rights director Jorge Baron, Washington State Human Rights Commission chair Charlene Strong, and ACLU director Kathleen Taylor.

Social services: Chief Seattle Club director Colleen Echohawk-Hayashi, Solid Ground CEO Gordon McHenry Jr., El Centro de la Raza board president Juan Cotto, Women's Advocacy Center co-founder Asha Mohamed, and United Way senior director Lauren McGowan.

Business: Chamber of Commerce CEO Maud Daudon, Amazon senior manager of state public policy Eileen Sullivan, Vulcan executive vice president Dave Stewart, and Greater Seattle Business Association CEO Louise Chernin.

Labor: Martin Luther King County Labor Council leader Nicole Grant, SEIU 775 president David Rolf, Teamsters 117 organizing director Leonard Smith, and Seattle Fire Fighters Union president Kenny Stuart.