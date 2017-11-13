  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Mayor's Office

Mayor-Elect Announces Her Transition Team

Jenny Durkan announced a 61-member transition team that will help plan her time at the mayor's office.

By Hayat Norimine 11/13/2017 at 8:44am

Shefali ranganathan durkan transition team 111017 fq6cdv

Mayor-elect Jenny Durkan on Monday morning released a full list of her transition team's members, and it includes a slew of notable names in social services, business, and civil rights, as well as former elected officials.

Transportation Choices Coalition director Shefali Ranganathan, former King County executive Ron Sims, and Plymouth Housing director Paul Lambros will lead the transition team as co-chairs. The Seattle Times reported Ranganathan will also join Durkan at city hall as deputy mayor, while Mike Fong—who in August took a job as King County executive Dow Constantine's chief operating officer—will be her senior deputy mayor. 

"Our transition team reflects the best of Seattle," Durkan said in a released statement Monday. "To solve our affordability, housing, and homelessness crisis, we need urgent action and innovative ideas. These community leaders and policy experts from all parts of Seattle will develop key achievable policy recommendations to make differences not just in the short term, but which help build a progressive, innovative and inclusive city for the next generation."

The 61-member transition team will be meeting three times—the first time on Thursday, according to the release, and the last time in December—to help Durkan plan her new administration and recommend legislation. The team includes former mayors Norm Rice and Charles Royer and former council members Jan Drago and David Della. Here are a few others. 

In the civil rights arena: Public Defender Association director Lisa Daugaard, Northwest Immigrant Rights director Jorge Baron, Washington State Human Rights Commission chair Charlene Strong, and ACLU director Kathleen Taylor.

Social services: Chief Seattle Club director Colleen Echohawk-Hayashi, Solid Ground CEO Gordon McHenry Jr., El Centro de la Raza board president Juan Cotto, Women's Advocacy Center co-founder Asha Mohamed, and United Way senior director Lauren McGowan. 

Business: Chamber of Commerce CEO Maud Daudon, Amazon senior manager of state public policy Eileen Sullivan, Vulcan executive vice president Dave Stewart, and Greater Seattle Business Association CEO Louise Chernin. 

Labor: Martin Luther King County Labor Council leader Nicole Grant, SEIU 775 president David Rolf, Teamsters 117 organizing director Leonard Smith, and Seattle Fire Fighters Union president Kenny Stuart. 

Filed under
Transition Team, Jenny Durkan, Mayor's Office
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray's Chief of Staff Leaving to Join King County Executive

08/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

10/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

7 Highlights from the First Major Mayoral Candidate Debate

09/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Another Cat Cafe Comes to Town

11/10/2017 By Diane Stephani

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shift Change

Erik Jackson Is the New Executive Chef at Vendemmia

11/09/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pie Time

Hey, West Seattle: Mark Fuller's Supreme Pizza Bar Opens This Weekend

11/09/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 8–14

11/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Lexicon Devils

Harsh Realm: The Greatest Prank Seattle Ever Pulled on New York

9:05am By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Peter Bagge

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Ticket Alert

Tom Hanks Reunites with Seattle This December

11/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 9–12

11/09/2017 By Darren Davis

Film File

Ciao, Cinephiles! SIFF's Cinema Italian Style Starts This Week

11/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Lexicon Devils

Harsh Realm: The Greatest Prank Seattle Ever Pulled on New York

9:05am By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Peter Bagge

Mayor's Office

Mayor-Elect Announces Her Transition Team

8:44am By Hayat Norimine

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

City Hall

Mayor Announces Broad Upzone Plans

11/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Election 2017

Important Takeaways from the General Election

11/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe