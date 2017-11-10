  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: Another Cat Cafe Comes to Town

Plus, Italy's Princi Bakery and Cafe—the first in the U.S.—opens inside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill.

By Diane Stephani 11/10/2017 at 9:00am

Rocco ettore and commessas a3oefc

(Center) Rocco Princi and his son Ettore in the new bakeshop.

Image: Courtesy of Starbucks

Open

Princi Bakery and Cafe
Artisan baker Rocco Princi brings the Spirito di Milano to the United States for the first time  in Capitol Hill's Starbucks Reserve Roastery. More than 100 menu items will be available daily, from flaky cornetti to thick-cut pizza by the slice to foccacia sandwiches filled with salame and mozzarella di bufala. Buon appetito!

Neko
Seattle's third cat cafe is finally open on Capitol Hill after nearly two years of waiting, reports Eater Seattle. Enjoy coffee, alcohol, and snacks, all while playing with cats that are both adorable and adoptable.

'Table
A vegetarian burger shop opened just off Denny this week from the creative minds of Mark Fuller and Doug Kawasaki, "Two guys who like to eat meat thought that cooking vegeTABLES was more exciting." Their signature burger patty is made from a handful of different veggies, and pairs well with their crispy roasted potatoes or crushed avocado succotash. Beer on tap and also available to go.  

Supreme
Another Mark Fuller venture opens this weekend on November 12, this time as a bar and pizza joint in West Seattle. The hand-tossed pies are made New York style, one using the same fiery spice blend from Ma'ono's chicken sandwiches. Booze-filled slushies, Negroni on tap, and pizza by the slice means that you can have your...pie, and eat it too. 

Closed

99 Park
The upscale Bellevue restaurant closed abruptly due to an upcoming redevelopment on the building they occupied. A Facebook post thanked their loyal patrons and confirmed that they will not be reopening. 

Coming Soon

13 Coins
The late-night lounge has renegotiated the lease on its current building in South Lake Union, now closing on January 1 and reopening on January 13 at its new location in Pioneer Square. On the original spot's last day, some menu items will revert back to their 1967 prices and diners will be allowed to take their plates home with them while supplies last.

Shift Change

Vendemmia
Erik Jackson, previously of The Coterie Room and Capitol Cider, is now at Brian Clevenger's pasta temple in Madrona. 

Brunch Beat

Union Saloon
The Wallingford restaurant has discontinued brunch, citing a shortage of cooks as the reason. Owner Michelle Magidow hopes to add it back once she gets more help.

Under Construction

Chuck's Hop Shop
The Greenwood location is closing just for the weekend, starting November 9 through November 13. A recent event prevented them from serving food one evening and they were issued a citation by the WA Liquor Board, forcing them to close their doors for a just few days. They will be using the time to reorganize and complete some necessary repairs, and will be back in action on Tuesday, November 14. In the meantime, their Central District and Roosevelt locations will remain open. 

Cowabunga

Word on the pasture is, our very own meat festival is finally here. Join us this weekend, November 10-12, as we chow down on beef dishes from some of Seattle's most talented chefs: carne asada tacos from Gabriel Chavez, smoked cow tongue from Mark Schroder, and ice cream from the likes of Full Tilt and Salt and Straw

