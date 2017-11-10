  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

The wait is over. A weekend of meat treats has arrived. But it's not all burgers and steak. Here are three things that aren't beef we're looking forward to.

By Nosh Pit Staff 11/10/2017 at 9:59am

Nov 1 hcmwll

Image: Cowabunga

Days until Cowabunga: zero. Before we pull up our stretchy pants in preparation for tacos, barbecue, and burger macarons, there are a few other notable—and non-meat—aspects of Cowabunga to look out for this weekend.

Books!

We are, first and foremost, bookworms and word nerds. Seattle Met's editor in chief James Gardner said it best in his note for our redesigned November issue: "We happen to stubbornly believe in the power and promise of print: the feel of paper between your fingers, the sense of something new to be discovered at the turn of every page, each curated by a team of writers and editors and designers whose singular goal is to deliver to you the best reading experience possible." And while he was speaking of our new magazine format, the sentiment surely extends to books, many of which you'll see at the festival. Namely, 100 Books for a Lifetime of Eating and Drinking compiled by the editors at Amazon. Baking, bitters, Modernist Cuisine's The Art and Science of Cooking; there'll be something to bury your nose in between bites of burgers.

Wine on wine on wine.

From syrah to merlot to rosé, Washington wines will be flowing throughout the weekend. Pairs well with brisket, jerky, and an entire festival dedicated to beef.

A battle for dessert dominance.

Saturday is for Seared and those with a sweet tooth. The American Classic Dessert Competition will host JuneBaby's Margaryta Karagodina, who will be making a peanut butter chocolate cake, Cubes Baking Company's Kevin Moulder whose brownie a la mode consists of a deep-fried Mexican chocolate brownie with tres leches cake and dulce de leche; and then then there's mini-mini salted caramel apple pies from Pie  and an apple pie cheesecake from The Confectional's Paul Verano. May your pants have a forgiving elastic waistband. 

Filed under
Cowabunga
Show Comments

Related Content

Pastry Dispatch

Wallingford, Say Hello to Cubes Baking Company

05/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

JuneBaby Mania

Why Seattle Went Nuts When JuneBaby Opened

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

In Print

A Redesign the Size of Seattle

10/17/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Eat & Drink

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

10:49am By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Another Cat Cafe Comes to Town

9:00am By Diane Stephani

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shift Change

Erik Jackson Is the New Executive Chef at Vendemmia

11/09/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pie Time

Hey, West Seattle: Mark Fuller's Supreme Pizza Bar Opens This Weekend

11/09/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 8–14

11/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

10:49am By Nosh Pit Staff

Ticket Alert

Tom Hanks Reunites with Seattle This December

8:30am By Darren Davis

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 9–12

11/09/2017 By Darren Davis

Film File

Ciao, Cinephiles! SIFF's Cinema Italian Style Starts This Week

11/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

News & City Life

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

10:49am By Nosh Pit Staff

City Hall

Mayor Announces Broad Upzone Plans

11/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Election 2017

Important Takeaways from the General Election

11/09/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Cary Moon Concedes in the Mayor's Race

11/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

With Dhingra's Win, Democrats Take Control of the State Senate

11/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

10:49am By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 6–12

11/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Best Bars

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

10:49am By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Approaches with Some Serious Seattle Talent in Tow

11/03/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

11/01/2017 By Ramona DeNies

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe