Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 1–7

Nov 1–7

Guest Chef Russ Wohlers at Ray's

Come 2018, Ray’s Boathouse will have been a Seattle institution for 45 years. But before the big celebration comes a few small ones. To start, the restaurant is hosting three weeks of special menus, starting November 1 when Russ Wohlers—one of the restaurant’s founding partners—comes on as guest chef. Some of his favorites are back, like teriyaki salmon, grilled ling cod with black lentil-chanterelle ragout, and Mum Mum’s apple pie. As for the other “small” celebration, Ray’s will offer all diners the chance to win dinner at the restaurant for a year.

Thu, Nov 2

Seattle Winter Ciderfest

It might be served cold, but hard cider is nevertheless a surefire way to stave off the chill of fall. Thursday’s Winter Ciderfest is planning accordingly with a whole event centered around the drink, from barrel-aged cider to winter blends to pumpkin spice varieties (yes, you read that right). Local cideries will be there, as will Zeeks Pizza and LUVAcakes. Held at WithinSodo, the cider tasting runs from 6–9pm and tickets are $25–$35.

Thu, Nov 2

Auxiliary: Dinner and Mixtape at Scout

Get ready to embrace the collaboration between Scout and Jay-Z’s former world tour DJ, Neil Armstrong. Porchlight Records will host a popup record shop inside the Downtown restaurant in the afternoon. Later, executive chef Derek Simcik will present a tasting menu inspired by musical artists’ favorite dishes. And while 2Pac might have loved macaroni, rest assured that Simcik’s versions will be elevated. Anybody up for foie gras and aged parmesan mac and cheese? Armstrong will entertain diners with a “mixtape” featuring legendary hip-hop artists and will also take the stage at the evening’s after party. Dinner is at 6:30pm, and tickets include VIP seating for the after party at the Nest.

Fri, Nov 3

In the Kitchen with Tarik Abdullah

With the help of Ben Hunter and Rodney Herold, chef Tarik Abdullah is opening Black and Tan Hall, a music venue/restaurant in Hillman City. To kick off the hall’s cooking series, Abdullah is bringing his global culinary background to Pike Place’s Atrium Kitchen. Those looking to get their hands dirty can assist, but guests can also take the more relaxing route of sipping wine and watching the demo. As for the meal, it’s a mystery: Abdullah grew up Muslim, but in a diverse community where he was exposed to all kinds of cuisine, from North African to Caribbean food. The evening is 21-plus and begins at 6pm, with tickets ringing it at $100.



Fri, Nov 3

Ounces' One-Year Anniversary Bash

One year ago, Ounces brought us 30 taps with a rotating selection of Washington-made beer, cider, and wine. To celebrate, it's throwing a party complete with a special beer release, live music from Aaron Gonzalez, giveaways, an apparel unveiling, food trucks, and more. Also on the agenda: a reveal of future plans. Come for the beer, grub, and entertainment, stay to get the latest scoop.

Tue, Nov 7

Author Dinner with David Tanis at Lark

Book Larder and Lark are teaming up to host chef and New York Times columnist David Tanis in celebration of his newest cookbook, David Tanis Market Cooking. Pre-dinner appetizers come out at 6:30pm, followed by a seasonal meal and wine pairing inspired by Tanis’s book, all prepared by chef John Sundstrom. Also on the menu: Lively discussion, as Tanis and Sundstrom will mill about the dinner to discuss the food and the cookbook's ingredient-focused philosophy.The evening runs from 6:30–8:30pm and includes a signed copy of the cookbook; tickets are $120 for one guest, $210 for two.

