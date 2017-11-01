  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council

Herbold Includes Head Tax, Allowing Funds for Sweeps in Budget Package

The tax made it into Lisa Herbold budget package but still needs more support from council members.

By Hayat Norimine 11/1/2017 at 8:58am

Herbold he22le

Image: Courtesy Seattle City Council

The tax on big businesses to raise money for homeless services still faces an uphill battle in the city council, but proponents got a big win Tuesday when budget chair Lisa Herbold included it in her balanced budget package. 

Herbold said the homeless crisis was the defining factor of the budget package put together this year and that "Seattle can't afford to wait," adding that there would need to be even more investments made to "move the needle forward." She again said that the city has a duty to acknowledge that economic prosperity has led to some not only reaping the rewards but suffering because of it. 

So that leaves the city council with four in favor of the tax, four opposing it, and Mayor Tim Burgess against it; council president Bruce Harrell, who has a good relationship with businesses, also seemed skeptical of the tax at a budget committee meeting but hasn't directly signaled whether he opposes it. And the city council will need a majority to pass the budget package. The employee hours tax would affect businesses with gross revenues above $5 million at a rate of about $100 a year for every full-time employee. 

Council member Sally Bagshaw was the only one on the council outspoken on Tuesday against the tax and said the council would risk losing businesses as an important partner in the long term ("politically joyful for a few but counterproductive in the long run") if the tax were to move forward, adding that there needs to be a new dedicated strategy on tackling homelessness before there are new taxes. 

"We throw blocks of money as if we’re an ATM machine," Bagshaw said. "Raising a head tax in a vacuum is a nibble around the edges without the business group at the table."

What the budget package didn't have from the Housing for All Coalition's demands was Sawant's proviso on homelessness—barring the city from using funds for unsanctioned encampment sweeps. Herbold's replacement proviso instead bars the city from using funds on the Navigation Team until the mayor agrees to reporting regular performance measures on the team. 

"I appreciate that this is an incremental approach, and it's very difficult and frustrating to take an incremental approach when I know that people's lives are at stake," Herbold said. "But I'm not comfortable with making a major policy change about how the executive does this work in the context of our budget discussions this year."

A Kshama Sawant amendment to the budget package co-sponsored by five other council members adds another $450,000 to authorized encampment sites and would include two additional authorized sites.

"Without actual outcomes of what this is solving we are hemorrhaging millions of dollars to move people around and not actually addressing houselessness," she said. "We need to move those dollars into services and housing. ... I'm worried about the expediency of the problem."

Council member Kirsten Harris-Talley said the city doesn't need more performance measures when homeless people already know the sweeps don't work. 

Filed under
Sally Bagshaw, Lisa Herbold, 2018 Budget, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

10/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Bagshaw Apologizes to González for Comments on Friday

09/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 1–7

9:00am By Jaime Archer

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

8:30am By Jaime Archer

Fun With Listicles

The Best Things Since Sliced Bread: A Dozen of Seattle's Superlative Sandwich Shops

10/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Status Update

So Many New Places Are Opening in the Lincoln Square Expansion

10/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We’re Eating Now: November 2017

10/30/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

10/27/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Going International

Seattle Is Now an Official UNESCO City of Literature

10/31/2017 By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Scene

All Eyes on Taylar Elizza Beth

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Council

Herbold Includes Head Tax, Allowing Funds for Sweeps in Budget Package

8:58am By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor Nominates New Police Accountability Director

10/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Housing Advocates Make the Case for Mosqueda

10/31/2017 With Nicole Macri, Doris Koo, Michael Maddux, and Erin House

Election 2017

A Rundown of the Peoples Party Candidate Debate

10/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle

10/30/2017 By James Ross Gardner

News Roundup

Top Stories: A New Murray Lawsuit, Sawant's Defamation Cases, Anti-Immigrant Fliers in Burien

10/27/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Style & Shopping

New Culinary Tomes

8 Pacific Northwest Cookbooks to Seek Out

8:30am By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Road Trip

13 New Reasons to Spend a Weekend in Portland

8:00am By Ramona DeNies

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe