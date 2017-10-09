Art Garfunkel reads from his new memoir at the Neptune Theatre. Image: Courtesy Penguin Random House

Mon, Oct 9

Steph Burt

Earlier this year, Steph Burt came out as a trans woman. Besides her gender transition, not much else changed: her tenure at Harvard as English professor continues and she sustains her reputation as one of the most influential contemporary poets and critics. A couple things are new, though—The Nation just appointed Burt as poetry editor, and she released a new collection of poetry, Advice From the Lights, through Graywolf Press this month. The book explores themes of gender identity, nostalgia, and childhood with a sometimes humorous and consistently epiphanic voice. She reads from her new book as the first installment of Seattle Arts and Lectures 2017–18 Poetry Series. McCaw Hall, $20

Mon, Oct 9

Art Garfunkel: 'What Is It All But Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man'

Half of the beloved duo Simon and Garfunkel—whose poetic folk lyrics paved its path to fame—Garfunkel now tries his hand at a different written form: memoir. Garfunkel presents his new book What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man, a lyrical documentation of his friendship and partnership with Paul Simon, experience as a musician, and life before and after Simon and Garfunkel shook the nation. Besides getting to see a rock icon in the flesh, a ticket also includes a copy of the book. Neptune Theatre, $34

Tue, Oct 10

The Future of Urban Manufacturing: Seattle's Vibrant Food and Beverage Producers

Seattle Made Week celebrates Seattle-based manufacturers for their sustainable production practices and contribution to a diverse local economy. This year features Kari Brunson of Frankie and Jo's, curator of the Edible City exhibit Rebekah Denn, PCC Natural Markets' Elizabeth Pontefract, and owner of OOLA Distillery Kirby Kallas-Lewis. Local Food Economy Manager for King County Mike Lufkin moderates the discussion, and tickets include a free drink, samples from Seattle Made members, and dessert bites from some sweet places like Theo Chocolate and Brown Sugar Baking Company. Museum of History and Industry, $35

Wed, Oct 11

Northwest Haunted Spots

Too old to trick-or-treat? Don't stay home. Get ready for an epic and celestial Halloween with the Northwest's own personal ghost whisperer. In preparation for the season of spook, parapsychologist and paranormal expert Neil McNeil reveals the secrets of the Seattle-area's most haunted theaters, mansions, cemeteries, and towns as part of the Sorrento Curiosities event series. Sorrento Hotel, Free

Thu, Oct 12

Dr. Michael Eric Dyson: 'Martin Luther King Jr. and (African) American Leadership in the 21st Century'

For this year's A. Scott Bullitt Lecture in American History, the Seattle Public Library presents famed sociology scholar Michael Eric Dyson (I May Not Get There with You: The True Martin Luther King, Jr.). A two-time NAACP Image Award recipient, professor at Georgetown University, and contributor at NPR and The New York Times, Dyson helped establish the field of black American cultural studies. Mount Zion Baptist Church, Free

Fri, Oct 13

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

Twist: Seattle Queer Film Festival kicks off with a screening of The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin. Armistead Maupin's famous novel series Tales of the City documents the quirky characters and spirited gay culture of 1970s San Francisco. Jennifer Kroot and codirector Bill Weber's documentary tells a new story of Maupin's personal life—from growing up in the conservative south and serving in Vietnam to frequenting San Francisco bathhouses. After the movie, hold on to your ticket and head over to KEXP for the festival's opening night gala. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $33

Fri, Oct 13

Ragtime

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Ragtime follows the seemingly disparate lives of a white upper class wife and mother, a Jewish Latvian immigrant struggling to survive on his art, and a young black musician making waves in Harlem. A tribute to the powerful yet danceable sounds of gospel and ragtime music, Ragtime navigates the politics of race, the role of celebrities like J.P. Morgan, Harry Houdini, and Booker T. Washington in the country's culture, and the viability of the American dream. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$101