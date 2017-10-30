  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

This week: Armoire's stylists will get you ready for the holiday party season and Throwbacks NW celebrates nine years of retro sportswear on Capitol Hill.

By Rosin Saez 10/30/2017 at 9:00am

Shutterstock 520447081 cde5om

Image: Shutterstock/Ben Bryant

Mon, Oct 30
Get Styled by Armoire
Head to the Riveter on Capitol Hill for an evening of fashion and fun (read: champagne). Seattle-based styling company Armoire will have its team on-hand to talk fall and holiday party style, browse Armoire's latest pieces, and get some pro-tips along the way.

Nov 3–5
Throwbacks NW Celebrates 9 Years
The shop dedicated to retro sportswear from your favorite teams—Huskies, Seahawks, our beloved Sonics, and, sure, a healthy dose of non-Washington squads as well—is having an anniversary sale. Throwbacks NW, which was one our "100 Best Little Shops," opened its doors in 2008, and to celebrate you can take 50 percent off everything in-store and online the whole weekend long. That Kevin Durant rookie Sonics jersey you've eyeing? Well, now's the time.

Sat, Nov 4
Meet the Maker: Cosmic Twin
At the Frye Art Museum, meet the mind behind the playfully offbeat minimal jewelry line Cosmic Twin. Its creator, Madeleine Pope, will be in the museum's shop with her latest collection, "So Real," a line inspired by Surrealism and early '90s street fashion.

Filed under
Throwbacks NW, Armoire, Weekly Planner, Wear What When
Show Comments

Related Content

Best of the City

Seattle's 100 Best Little Shops

10/22/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 11–17

09/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 7–13

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Around Town

What We’re Eating Now: November 2017

10/30/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

10/27/2017 By Diane Stephani

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

10/25/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Scene

All Eyes on Taylar Elizza Beth

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Trick or Treat Yourself

The Top Spooky Things to Do This Halloween Weekend: October 26–31

10/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Election 2017

A Rundown of the Peoples Party Candidate Debate

10/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle

10/30/2017 By James Ross Gardner

News Roundup

Top Stories: A New Murray Lawsuit, Sawant's Defamation Cases, Anti-Immigrant Fliers in Burien

10/27/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

City Attorney's Office

City Will Defend Sawant in Both Defamation Lawsuits

10/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

10/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

10/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe