Wear What When: October 30–November 5

Mon, Oct 30

Get Styled by Armoire

Head to the Riveter on Capitol Hill for an evening of fashion and fun (read: champagne). Seattle-based styling company Armoire will have its team on-hand to talk fall and holiday party style, browse Armoire's latest pieces, and get some pro-tips along the way.

Nov 3–5

Throwbacks NW Celebrates 9 Years

The shop dedicated to retro sportswear from your favorite teams—Huskies, Seahawks, our beloved Sonics, and, sure, a healthy dose of non-Washington squads as well—is having an anniversary sale. Throwbacks NW, which was one our "100 Best Little Shops," opened its doors in 2008, and to celebrate you can take 50 percent off everything in-store and online the whole weekend long. That Kevin Durant rookie Sonics jersey you've eyeing? Well, now's the time.

Sat, Nov 4

Meet the Maker: Cosmic Twin

At the Frye Art Museum, meet the mind behind the playfully offbeat minimal jewelry line Cosmic Twin. Its creator, Madeleine Pope, will be in the museum's shop with her latest collection, "So Real," a line inspired by Surrealism and early '90s street fashion.