This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

In lieu of L'Oursin's usual offering, there will be a new Sunday prix fixe dinner. Peep last week's menu. Image: Courtesy of L'Oursin

Coming Soon

East Trading Company

The apothecary bar from the owner of Eastern Cafe and Oasis Tea Zone will open in the former Sun Liquor Distillery space.

Open

Joli

From chef Amy Beaumier (formerly of Bell and Whete, Local 360) comes this Phinney Ridge restaurant with a rotating seasonal menu, a full bar, and—lactose averse rejoice—a dairy-free Bolivian chocolate mousse to satisfy your sweetest tooth.

Bulletproof Coffee

Remember when everyone was buying grass-fed into their morning cup of joe? Well, DIY no more, the Bellevue-based company that launched the trend has officially opened a cafe in South Lake Union. Want to learn more about Brain Octane oil? Check out Eater Seattle for more info.

Closing

Kushibar

After nine years of business this Belltown stalwart full of lovable Japanese fare and libations is closed, according to The Stranger. The closure, though abrupt, was due to an expired lease and rising rent costs.

The Redwood

We all knew it was coming: The Capitol Hill dive is closing on November 18, three years after the closure was first announced in 2014. The building will be torn down and replaced with a seven-story studio and efficiency apartment building, as we knew. The bright-ish side? The owners hope to open a new bar in Port Angeles under the same name. But sadly not the same zip code.

Iconiq

It's a temporary closure, but it stings all the same. Chef-owner Toshiyuki Kawai has a family emergency which means he has to return to Japan for an indefinite amount of time, though he promises to return. The last day of service is October 28.

Bar Abajo, The Upstairs

Amanda and Cory Chigbrow will be closing their two bars on Second Ave come December. The Upstairs, a speakeasyesque cocktail lounge where the couple once lived, and the barely four-month-old Bar Abajo underneath it are slated for development. Nope, it won't become condos but instead a dentists' office—the gingivitis of rapid growth. Eater Seattle has more details.

Sold!

Liberty

Owner Andrew Friedman sold his Capitol Hill cocktail bar to two of his employees, stating one factor being his bartenders made more money than he did and the minimum wage increase would zero out his profits, reports Seattle Magazine. The new owners will continue to supplement their income by tending bar.

Sunday Funday

L'Oursin

The Central District's French staple will now be featuring a three-course, prix fixe menu on Sunday nights dubbed "La Grande Bouffe." You know where to find us on Sunday: perhaps supping on spot prawn bouillabaisse alongside a glass of vin naturel.

The Best in Beer

Great American Beer Festival

Per Kendall Jones at the Washington Beer Blog, the Evergreen State left this year's festival with no less than 10 medals. Local favorites like Fremont Brewing, Ghostfish Brewery, and Reuben's Brews were among award winners, along with Chuckanut, Silver City Brewery, Orlison, Wander Brewing, RAM/Big Horn, and Melvin Brewing.

That New New

Navy Strength

Belltown's chicest tiki bar brings on a new and bigger menu, which will be pulling inspiration from the Philippines. Also, with more offerings comes more talent: Alexus Williams joins the team as sous chef.