  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

Comedians Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson but a generation on blast, ‘The Humans’ gives thanks (and angst) at Seattle Rep, and David Sedaris reads from his diary.

By Darren Davis 10/27/2017 at 1:30pm Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Courtesy stg okucz8

Image: Courtesy STG

Comedy

Broads and Besties: Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson

Nov 18 First there’s Ilana Glazer of Comedy Central’s Broad City. Then Phoebe Robinson of the WNYC live radio show 2 Dope Queens. Separately, Glazer and Robinson each hold their own ground poking fun at and celebrating much-­maligned millennials. Together, they make up YQY (Yaaas Queen Yaaas), a stand-up tour that delivers powerful comedy. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

The humans reed birney jayne houdyshell sarah steele arian moayed cassie beck. photo by brigitte lacombe. l1v4mc

Image: Brigitte Lacombe

Theater

The Humans

Nov 17–Dec 17 For many Americans, Thanksgiving dinner is a time to enjoy family company. For others, generational divides can overpower all the turkey and stuffing. The Humans—the Pulitzer-­nominated play by ­Stephen Karam—dives deep on one such dinner, in which urban and rural family members clash during a time of cultural change. Sound familiar? Bagley Wright Theatre, seattlerep.org

Books & Talks

David Sedaris

“I’m always surprised by things I’d been telling myself for years had been other people’s fault, but then I would look in my diary and realize it was completely my fault!” 

Nov 19 The humorist has always been personal, but in his newest book, Theft by Finding, he shares entries from his diaries. An Evening with David Sedaris, Benaroya Hall, seattlesymphony.org

Flyinglotus youredead lead timsaccenti lyjjxt

Image: Tim Saccenti

Concerts

Flying Lotus in 3D

Nov 21 Much of the music from LA-based wunderkind Flying Lotus belongs on a spaceship stereo system: trippy, chill, and ripe for a joyride through the cosmos. On his new U.S. tour, he pairs psychedelic beats with a barrage of digital imagery projected from the stage and feasted upon by an audience adorned with 3D glasses. Buckle up. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.com

Food & Drink  

Oyster New Year

Nov 11 Every November since 1992, Elliott’s Oyster House has thrown a party celebrating delicious local bivalves. Slurp over 30 varieties of oysters, paired with local wines and microbrews to benefit the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring clean water for the Sound’s marine life. Elliott’s Oyster House, elliottsoysterhouse.com 

Courtesy beth crook siff neha86

Image: Beth Crook/SIFF

Film

Cinema Italian Style 

Nov 9–16 The Seattle International Film Festival presents its ninth-annual celebration of contemporary Italian films. The weeklong event runs the gamut of cinema hailing from the peninsula, including documentaries, dramas, and bittersweet romances. The fest also includes filmmaker panels, wine tastings, and a pair of parties straight out of the Mediterranean. SIFF Uptown, siff.net

Visual Art

David Hytone

Nov 2–Dec 2 The surreal paintings of David Hytone combine the visual noise of collage with the geometry associated with three-­dimensional art—impulses he sometimes translates to craft actual objects. His new show features both paintings and ceramic objects, inviting viewers to see symmetry and logic in chaos. Linda Hodges Gallery, lindahodgesgallery.com 

Apologies to mr bohm 48x48 2017 4500 xkmnln

Image: Courtesy David Hytone / Linda Hodges Gallery

 

Want more? For a full list of top upcoming event picks, browse our online calendar.

Filed under
Met Picks
Show Comments

Related Content

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: October 2017

09/22/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: September 14–17

09/14/2017 By Darren Davis

Raised Voices

Fall Arts 2017: Who and What to See This Season

08/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

6:25pm By Diane Stephani

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

10/25/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

4:05pm By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

2:18pm By Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

1:30pm By Darren Davis

Scene

All Eyes on Taylar Elizza Beth

12:35pm By Darren Davis

Trick or Treat Yourself

The Top Spooky Things to Do This Halloween Weekend: October 26–31

10/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

Industrial Revelation Announce Björk Tribute Show

10/25/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: A New Murray Lawsuit, Sawant's Defamation Cases, Anti-Immigrant Fliers in Burien

5:34pm By Araz Hachadourian

City Attorney's Office

City Will Defend Sawant in Both Defamation Lawsuits

10:40am By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

10/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

10/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe