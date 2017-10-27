The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

Comedy

Broads and Besties: Ilana Glazer and Phoebe Robinson

Nov 18 First there’s Ilana Glazer of Comedy Central’s Broad City. Then Phoebe Robinson of the WNYC live radio show 2 Dope Queens. Separately, Glazer and Robinson each hold their own ground poking fun at and celebrating much-­maligned millennials. Together, they make up YQY (Yaaas Queen Yaaas), a stand-up tour that delivers powerful comedy. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Theater

The Humans

Nov 17–Dec 17 For many Americans, Thanksgiving dinner is a time to enjoy family company. For others, generational divides can overpower all the turkey and stuffing. The Humans—the Pulitzer-­nominated play by ­Stephen Karam—dives deep on one such dinner, in which urban and rural family members clash during a time of cultural change. Sound familiar? Bagley Wright Theatre, seattlerep.org

Books & Talks

David Sedaris

“I’m always surprised by things I’d been telling myself for years had been other people’s fault, but then I would look in my diary and realize it was completely my fault!”

Nov 19 The humorist has always been personal, but in his newest book, Theft by Finding, he shares entries from his diaries. An Evening with David Sedaris, Benaroya Hall, seattlesymphony.org

Concerts

Flying Lotus in 3D

Nov 21 Much of the music from LA-based wunderkind Flying Lotus belongs on a spaceship stereo system: trippy, chill, and ripe for a joyride through the cosmos. On his new U.S. tour, he pairs psychedelic beats with a barrage of digital imagery projected from the stage and feasted upon by an audience adorned with 3D glasses. Buckle up. Paramount Theatre, stgpresents.com

Food & Drink

Oyster New Year

Nov 11 Every November since 1992, Elliott’s Oyster House has thrown a party celebrating delicious local bivalves. Slurp over 30 varieties of oysters, paired with local wines and microbrews to benefit the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring clean water for the Sound’s marine life. Elliott’s Oyster House, elliottsoysterhouse.com

Film

Cinema Italian Style

Nov 9–16 The Seattle International Film Festival presents its ninth-annual celebration of contemporary Italian films. The weeklong event runs the gamut of cinema hailing from the peninsula, including documentaries, dramas, and bittersweet romances. The fest also includes filmmaker panels, wine tastings, and a pair of parties straight out of the Mediterranean. SIFF Uptown, siff.net

Visual Art

David Hytone

Nov 2–Dec 2 The surreal paintings of David Hytone combine the visual noise of collage with the geometry associated with three-­dimensional art—impulses he sometimes translates to craft actual objects. His new show features both paintings and ceramic objects, inviting viewers to see symmetry and logic in chaos. Linda Hodges Gallery, lindahodgesgallery.com

