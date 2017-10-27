Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

It's coming.

You may have heard Broadway supernova Hamilton will descend upon Paramount Theatre February 6–March 18. But you didn't think snagging tickets would be easy as walking up to the box office, did you? Today, news broke on how exactly this is all going down.

As of this afternoon, registration for tickets has begun at Hamilton's Verified Fan site. Registration will remain open until November 2.

A certain number of lucky registered names will then be notified by Ticketmaster on Sunday, November 5 that they've been chosen and can buy tickets the morning of Monday, November 6. That morning, those kissed by fate will receive a text message with a link and unique password. Yes, this is happening.

These sorts of hoops reportedly prevent ticket bots from bombarding sites to soak up all those sweet, sweet seats.

Good luck out there.