  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

Tickets go on sale November 6, but only a select number of hopefuls will be able to purchase them directly. Register now!

By Darren Davis 10/27/2017 at 4:05pm

Z. hamilton high res logo preview tmeuwl

It's coming.

You may have heard Broadway supernova Hamilton will descend upon Paramount Theatre February 6–March 18. But you didn't think snagging tickets would be easy as walking up to the box office, did you? Today, news broke on how exactly this is all going down.

As of this afternoon, registration for tickets has begun at Hamilton's Verified Fan site. Registration will remain open until November 2.

A certain number of lucky registered names will then be notified by Ticketmaster on Sunday, November 5 that they've been chosen and can buy tickets the morning of Monday, November 6. That morning, those kissed by fate will receive a text message with a link and unique password. Yes, this is happening.

These sorts of hoops reportedly prevent ticket bots from bombarding sites to soak up all those sweet, sweet seats.

Good luck out there.

Filed under
Hamilton, Ticket Alerts
Show Comments

Related Content

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Industrial Revelation Announce Björk Tribute Show

10/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alerts

The Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Lineup Has Arrived

05/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alert

Hillary Clinton Goes Live at Paramount Theatre This December

08/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

6:25pm By Diane Stephani

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

10/25/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

4:05pm By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

2:18pm By Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

1:30pm By Darren Davis

Scene

All Eyes on Taylar Elizza Beth

12:35pm By Darren Davis

Trick or Treat Yourself

The Top Spooky Things to Do This Halloween Weekend: October 26–31

10/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Ticket Alert

Industrial Revelation Announce Björk Tribute Show

10/25/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: A New Murray Lawsuit, Sawant's Defamation Cases, Anti-Immigrant Fliers in Burien

5:34pm By Araz Hachadourian

City Attorney's Office

City Will Defend Sawant in Both Defamation Lawsuits

10:40am By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

10/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

10/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe