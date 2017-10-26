making waves

Issaquah is Getting an Indoor Surf Park

CitySurf, an indoor wave venue, brings hanging ten to the Cascade foothills.

By Manola Secaira 10/26/2017 at 9:00am

Cs bdg patio 1 gscxkd

Picture paradise: An architectural rendering of CitySurf is all that exists of the indoor surf complex and restaurant so far.

Image: Courtesy of CitySurf

Surfing in Washington usually means thick wetsuits and frigid temperatures on the coast. Soon, however, there will be a better option, one without 40-degree ocean water: A new indoor surf venue in Issaquah.

The team behind CitySurf Seattle, Northwest locals Trisha and John Hoss, just landed their administrative site development permit to begin construction of the indoor surf site. Co-founder John Hoss says they plan on building a place where weather-temperamental Seattleites can surf warm, freshwater waves year-round without a wetsuit.

"[There are] a lot of people that maybe want to surf but don’t feel comfortable paddling out into the ocean," John says. Even if surfers wipe out, he says, "The area where you fall is about three feet, so you’d just stand up."

Aside from making indoor waves with a machine John himself developed—he calls it the Rogue Wave—the couple are working with chef Jason Stoneburner of Bastille and Stoneburner to open a restaurant and bar in the complex. After being inspired by a human-made surf wave competition in Europe, Trisha and John searched for a place to park their wave machine for more than a year; at first they planned to rent, but it turned out most landlords weren't okay with hundreds of gallons of water sloshing around. They eventually settled on an empty lot in the Issaquah Highlands where they could build from scratch.

Not that indoor surfing is entirely new; FlowRider in Snohomish offers a similar experience. FlowRider, however, pushes water over a hard, hill-shaped surface, while the Rogue Wave machine will produce a structureless wave without the aid of a hard surface—picture a stationary wave in a river. The Hosses are hoping to open next summer before establishing CitySurf locations in Denver, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, and perhaps even malls around Seattle. Surf's up in the food court!

Filed under
Indoor Recreation, indoor wave, CitySurf
Show Comments

Related Content

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Opening Dispatch

Ghost Note Coffee Now Open in Capitol Hill

03/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Lawn Bowlers Aren’t Going Down without a Fight

04/17/2017 By Sydney Parker

Opening Dispatch

Now Open in Occidental Park: Cherry Street Public House

02/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

10/25/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Industrial Revelation Announce Björk Tribute Show

10/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Theater Review

'Ragtime' Feels Like a Gut Punch in 2017

10/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

10/23/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

News & City Life

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

9:33am By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

10/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

100 Best Shops

Meet Aude Tabet, Design Director at Filson

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe