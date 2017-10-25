  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

Also, with more offerings comes more talent: Alexus Williams joins the team as sous chef.

By Rosin Saez 10/25/2017 at 11:09am

Navy strength puw1up

Navy Strength's digs: tiki minus the kitsch but twice as much boozy perfection.

Navy Strength is Anu and Chris Elford's tiki bar that's every bit as fun as it is nuanced and filled with seriously good cocktails. (You can read more about that in "Paradise Reconsidered" from our November issue.) The Belltown bar opened in March, and has since transported us to India—a nod to Anu's heritage—via such drinks as chai old fashioneds and garam masala whiskey collins, alongside tiki classics like planter's punch and mai tais. But as promised, the globe-trotting travel section of its menu is changing locales: Navy Strength will set course to the Philippines.

Drinks will be as smart as they ever were, but now with flavor combos like bourbon with toasty rice, cognac with papaya, and gin with aloe, plus kalamansi a sweeter, lime-like citrus, makes a few appearances. One such Philippines-inspired cocktail reads, "Weary-eyed and jet-lagged, you ask the barman for a beer and shot. What he pours you warms your soul..." It's a shot of dark or spice cola rum with a San Miguel light. Simple, and yet, it manages to deliver the national Filipino beer of choice, a lager designed for tropical climes, to a tiki bar in Seattle. Of course other cocktails are a bit more involved: Gabriela's Old Fashioned is a glass of "winter spices [that] meet tropical fruit and strong exotic barrel notes in a tribute to Gabriela Silang." A libation worthy of an eighteenth century revolutionary badass.

Beyond the new slate of Philippines-inspired beverages, tropical and tiki drinks, including two-person tiki bowls, are refreshed as well. But other notable change: The food menu is way bigger—and the staff, too. New sous Alexus Williams, who's had stints at rooftop gem Mbar and the erstwhile but innovative Spur, joins chef Jeffrey Vance in the kitchen. Together, they've crafted a heartier menu: a new large plates lineup consists of garlic coconut sticky rice with pickled pineapple and soft duck egg, pork belly lechon with foie gras sauce, and duck dinuguan, which is...well, you should just try it. Then there are smaller plates, "finger foods" (think pinch buns and fresh oysters), and desserts. (I am coming for you, ube custard.)

And if you really want to just go for it, do the new four-course tasting menu for $37. 

Get a tikified taste of the Philippines now through March 2018. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7, sip on half-priced tiki bowls from 10 to 11pm daily, and Monday is the real fun day with happy hour running all day long.

 

Filed under
Happy Hour, Navy Strength, Tiki
Show Comments
In this Article

Navy Strength

$$ Global 2505 Second Ave

This cocktail bar sibling to No Anchor and Rob Roy puts a modern spin on tiki, via sleek midcentury decor and a drink list that mixes classics (zombies, mai ...

Related Content

Opening Dispatch

Tiki Glam Cocktail Bar Navy Strength Arrives in Belltown

03/30/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

National Daiquiri Day Is July 19: Here's Where to Sip

07/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

2:42pm By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

11:09am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

'Ragtime' Feels Like a Gut Punch in 2017

1:03pm By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

10/23/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 19–22

10/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

9:10am By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

100 Best Shops

Meet Aude Tabet, Design Director at Filson

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

12:01pm By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe