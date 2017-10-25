Industrial Revelation Announce Björk Tribute Show

Industrial Revelation, the contemporary jazz quartet known to bring down the house at sultry Vito's gigs, the stage at Neumos, and KEXP alike, today made a surprising announcement: a Björk cover show.

Trumpet player Ahamefule J. Oluo broke the news on Facebook about the December 20th show at the Neptune Theatre and why exactly a jazz outfit would take on Björk.

I AM SO SO SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THIS SHOW!! It has been in the works for quite some time, and it is so near and dear to my heart. The music of Bjork has had a massive impact on myself and my fellow brothers in Industrial Revelation, and her influence has been a part of our music since day 1!

The band—comprised of Oluo, drummer D'Vonne Lewis, keyboardist Josh Rawlings, and bassist Evan Flory-Barnes—will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iconic Icelander's Homogenic by performing the album from start to finish, along with a super secret special guest and "amazing surprises."

Tickets for are on sale now.

Industrial Revelation Plays Björk

Dec 20, Neptune Theatre, $18.50