Industrial Revelation Announce Björk Tribute Show

The lauded Seattle jazz outfit will cover Bjork's 'Homogenic,' in its entirety, for the groundbreaking album's 20th anniversary.

By Darren Davis 10/25/2017 at 4:24pm

Lkn industrial revelation band photo enjcmh

Image: Kelly O

Industrial Revelation, the contemporary jazz quartet known to bring down the house at sultry Vito's gigs, the stage at Neumos, and KEXP alike, today made a surprising announcement: a Björk cover show.

Trumpet player Ahamefule J. Oluo broke the news on Facebook about the December 20th show at the Neptune Theatre and why exactly a jazz outfit would take on Björk.

I AM SO SO SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THIS SHOW!! It has been in the works for quite some time, and it is so near and dear to my heart. The music of Bjork has had a massive impact on myself and my fellow brothers in Industrial Revelation, and her influence has been a part of our music since day 1!

The band—comprised of Oluo, drummer  D'Vonne Lewis, keyboardist Josh Rawlings, and bassist Evan Flory-Barnes—will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iconic Icelander's Homogenic by performing the album from start to finish, along with a super secret special guest and "amazing surprises." 

Tickets for are on sale now.

Industrial Revelation Plays Björk
Dec 20, Neptune Theatre, $18.50

22780170 10155800401116369 4892343860787277928 n onn2qr

Image: Courtesy Ahamefule J. Oluo

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

