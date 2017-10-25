  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

Due to a family emergency, the Mount Baker restaurant will be closed indefinitely. Its last day of service is this Saturday, October 28.

By Rosin Saez 10/25/2017 at 2:42pm

Iconiq 4 vqj03k

Iconiq chef-owner Toshiyuki Kawai will head back to Japan for a family emergency.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Say it isn't so. The French-Japanese Iconiq restaurant in Mount Baker is going on hiatus. Chef and owner Toshiyuki Kawai says he unfortunately has a family emergency to attend to in Japan. "It's really hard to focus on what I do in the restaurant right now," says Kawai, "so I think I made the right decision." It was definitely a tough call. He doesn't know yet how long he'll be gone, perhaps a month or two, but return he shall. "Don't worry," assures Kawai, he's excited to come back to Seattle and cook again in his beloved neighborhood restaurant.

The last day of service for Iconiq is this Saturday, October 28. And should you need reminding of why you might want to get in your last bites of Kawai's approachable-yet-fine fare:

"Okay, yes: Iconiq’s spelling seems more insufferable nightclub than understated destination restaurant. But then the terrine of chilled vegetables arrives, a crunchy kaleidoscope firmed with jellied vegetable stock and bound by a cabbage leaf—summer salad that masquerades as art. Next, risotto so imbued with herbs (parsley, dill, chervil...) and lemon that it’s tempting to describe it as light and ethereal—never mind that it’s butter rich and topped with sweetbreads fried in Japan’s tatsuta-age style for crunch. By the time the chilled summer berry soup arrives for dessert, its refreshing tartness and the room’s mellow hum have erased those initial fears of bottle service or heavy bass." —Allecia Vermillion

Read the full review in Seattle Met's July issue.

Filed under
Mount Baker, Temporary Closures, Iconiq
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Iconiq

$$ French, Japanese 1421 31st Ave S

Come in off Mount Baker’s main drag and the first thing you’ll notice is the stunning view. Followed closely by the arrestingly beautiful food, like a kaleid...

Related Content

Review

At Iconiq, Respect the Unexpected

06/13/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Temporary Closures

The Saint Bids Farewell to Tacos and Quesos Fundidos

09/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Temporary Closures

Babirusa Will Close in December

10/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

2:42pm By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

11:09am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

'Ragtime' Feels Like a Gut Punch in 2017

1:03pm By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

10/23/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 19–22

10/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

9:10am By Hayat Norimine

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

10/24/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

100 Best Shops

Meet Aude Tabet, Design Director at Filson

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

12:01pm By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe