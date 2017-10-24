Shade Index
Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations
Bring on the bird! The stuffing! The locally sourced cranberries! But broach the following topics at your own risk.
- “How long did it take to drive from Federal Way to Fife when you were a kid, Grandpa?”
- “Hey Uncle Dave, what were you saying about socialist Seattle hosting Crooked Hillary in December?”
- “I bet Colin Kaepernick would’ve whipped that Seahawks offensive line into shape.”
- “Why do you throw away good money by renting? Just buy a cheap little Seattle starter home!”
- “Does anyone recall who the mayor is now? What happened with the last one, again?”
- “Remember that article about the earthquake that will flatten Western Washington and how it could happen any minute?”
- “Alexa, how many candied yams does it take to cause diabetes?”