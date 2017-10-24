  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

Bring on the bird! The stuffing! The locally sourced cranberries! But broach the following topics at your own risk.

By Seattle Met Staff 10/24/2017 at 8:00am Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Shutterstock 99950081 by everett collection eobpy9

Image: Shutterstock by Everett Collection

  1. “How long did it take to drive from Federal Way to Fife when you were a kid, Grandpa?”
  2. “Hey Uncle Dave, what were you saying about socialist Seattle hosting Crooked Hillary in December?”
  3. “I bet Colin Kaepernick would’ve whipped that Seahawks offensive line into shape.”
  4. “Why do you throw away good money by renting? Just buy a cheap little Seattle starter home!”
  5. “Does anyone recall who the mayor is now? What happened with the last one, again?”
  6. “Remember that article about the earthquake that will flatten Western Washington and how it could happen any minute?”
  7. “Alexa, how many candied yams does it take to cause diabetes?”
Filed under
Thanksgiving, The Shade Index
Show Comments

Related Content

The Shade Index

The 7 Most Haunted Places in Seattle

09/21/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

The Shade Index

7 Unforeseen Consequences of Seattle’s Soda Tax

07/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The Shade Index

The 7 People You See at Seattle Music Festivals

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat & Drink

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

High Steaks

5 Reasons Why You'll Want to Go to Seattle Met's Beef Fest Cowabunga

10/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: Happy Grillmore Is Open and Cafe Racer Has Closed

10/20/2017 By Diane Stephani Edited by Rosin Saez

Tears of a Clown Painting

Cafe Racer Will Always Be a Seattle Gem

10/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

10/23/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 19–22

10/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

10/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Shade Index

Ill-Advised Seattle Thanksgiving Conversations

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

10/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

100 Best Shops

Meet Aude Tabet, Design Director at Filson

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

10/23/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda's Response Letter to Seattle Times Endorsement Has 300 Signatures

10/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe