Mon, Oct 23

Stas THEE Boss Album Release

Formerly half of Sub Pop's popular rap duo THEESatisfaction, Stas THEE Boss now embarks on a solo career with the release of her debut album S'Women. It's a meditation on three recent failed relationships, filled with both vulnerable tear-jerkers and party anthems alike. Barboza, $10

Tue, Oct 24

Damsels of Doom: Horror B-Movie Double Feature

What is Halloween without a few tacky retro horror favorites? Sprocket Society screens two rare 16mm films from the 1950s and 60s. Queen of Blood, follows the adventures of some astronauts who find a mute space vampire on Mars. All you need to know about the secret second feature is it features grotesque transformation and a blood-thirsty monster. Grand Illusion Cinema, $9

Wed, Oct 25

Videoasis

Northwest Film Forum and KEXP join forces for Videoasis, a night celebrating locally produced music videos and artists. This installment of the biannual series keeps it spooky for Halloween time, featuring eerie videos from Seattle favorites like Tacocat, Dude York, Shabazz Palaces, and Built to Spill. Get there early for a live DJ and happy hour. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Wed, Oct 25

Amy Tan: 'Where the Past Begins'

It’s always about childhood, says every therapist. The author of The Joy Luck Club dives into her own in a new, deeply personal work of nonfiction, Where the Past Begins. In it, Tan digs through trauma memory and artifacts of her past to find the buried seed that led to her becoming a writer. Seattle Public Library: Central, Free —Darren Davis

Thu, Oct 26

Anna Faris: 'Unqualified'

The world knows Anna Faris as the star of hit movies like The House Bunny and Scary Movie, but Seattle lovingly recognizes Faris as a local talent and University of Washington alum. Faris returns to the city of her alma matter to present her first book, Unqualified—a hilarious autobiography that features advice on dating, parenting, and surviving the entertainment industry. University Temple United Methodist Church, $28

Thu, Oct 26

Tara Atkinson: 'Boyfriends'

From patronizing business man to paternalistic nurse, Tara Atkinson's new book tells the strange, humorous, and dysfunctional tale of modern romance. The first book of fiction from Portland-based small press Instant Future, Boyfriends follows a girl through her dating career—from adolescence to adulthood—meditating on the trials and joys along the way. Vermillion, Free

Fri, Oct 27

Into? Edition 2

What are you into? If the answer is drag pageantry, leather, lace, dance battles, fashion, and freak shows, then don't miss Nark Magazine's second installment of the Into? series. Featuring competitors from Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver areas, expect a night that shows exactly how weird the Pacific Northwest can get. Neumos, $20–$25