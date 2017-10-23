  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

Amy Tan excavates her childhood in 'Where the Past Begins,' Grand Illusion Cinema hosts a spooky b-movie double feature, and Stas THEE Boss releases her debut solo album.

By Isabel Boutiette 10/23/2017 at 1:07pm

Download ndyoy0

Amy Tan at age three posing for her father's Rollei camera. 

Image: Courtesy of Amy Tan

Mon, Oct 23
Stas THEE Boss Album Release
Formerly half of Sub Pop's popular rap duo THEESatisfaction, Stas THEE Boss now embarks on a solo career with the release of her debut album S'Women. It's a meditation on three recent failed relationships, filled with both vulnerable tear-jerkers and party anthems alikeBarboza, $10

Tue, Oct 24
Damsels of Doom: Horror B-Movie Double Feature
What is Halloween without a few tacky retro horror favorites? Sprocket Society screens two rare 16mm films from the 1950s and 60s. Queen of Blood, follows the adventures of some astronauts who find a mute space vampire on Mars. All you need to know about the secret second feature is it features grotesque transformation and a blood-thirsty monster. Grand Illusion Cinema, $9

Wed, Oct 25
Videoasis
Northwest Film Forum and KEXP join forces for Videoasis, a night celebrating locally produced music videos and artists. This installment of the biannual series keeps it spooky for Halloween time, featuring eerie videos from Seattle favorites like Tacocat, Dude York, Shabazz Palaces, and Built to Spill. Get there early for a live DJ and happy hour. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Wed, Oct 25
Amy Tan: 'Where the Past Begins'
It’s always about childhood, says every therapist. The author of The Joy Luck Club dives into her own in a new, deeply personal work of nonfiction, Where the Past Begins. In it, Tan digs through trauma memory and artifacts of her past to find the buried seed that led to her becoming a writer. Seattle Public Library: Central, Free —Darren Davis

Thu, Oct 26
Anna Faris: 'Unqualified'
The world knows Anna Faris as the star of hit movies like The House Bunny and Scary Movie, but Seattle lovingly recognizes Faris as a local talent and University of Washington alum. Faris returns to the city of her alma matter to present her first book, Unqualified—a hilarious autobiography that features advice on dating, parenting, and surviving the entertainment industry. University Temple United Methodist Church, $28 

Thu, Oct 26
Tara Atkinson: 'Boyfriends'
From patronizing business man to paternalistic nurse, Tara Atkinson's new book tells the strange, humorous, and dysfunctional tale of modern romance. The first book of fiction from Portland-based small press Instant Future, Boyfriends follows a girl through her dating career—from adolescence to adulthood—meditating on the trials and joys along the way. Vermillion, Free

Fri, Oct 27
Into? Edition 2
What are you into? If the answer is drag pageantry, leather, lace, dance battles, fashion, and freak shows, then don't miss Nark Magazine's second installment of the Into? series. Featuring competitors from Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver areas, expect a night that shows exactly how weird the Pacific Northwest can get. Neumos, $20–$25 

Filed under
Culture Fix
Show Comments
In this Article

Special Events

Into? Edition 2

$20–$25 Neumos

What are you into? If the answer is drag pageantry, leather, lace, dance battles, fashion, and freak shows, then don't miss Nark Magazine's second installmen...

Books & Talks

Tara Atkinson: Boyfriends

Editor’s Pick Free Vermillion

From patronizing business man to paternalistic nurse, Tara Atkinson's new book tells the strange, humorous, and dysfunctional tale of modern romance. The fir...

Books & Talks

Anna Faris: Unqualified

$28 University Temple United Methodist Church

The world knows Anna Faris as the star of hit movies like The House Bunny and Scary Movie, but Seattle lovingly recognizes Faris as a local talent and Univer...

Books & Talks

Amy Tan

Free Seattle Public Library

It’s always about childhood, says every therapist. The author of The Joy Luck Club dives into her own in a new, deeply personal work of nonfiction, Where the...

Film

Videoasis

Editor’s Pick $12 Northwest Film Forum

Northwest Film Forum and KEXP join forces for Videoasis, a night celebrating locally produced music videos and artists. This installment of the biannual seri...

Film

Damsels of Doom: Horror B-Movie Double Feature

$9 Grand Illusion Cinema

What is Halloween without a few tacky retro horror favorites? Sprocket Society screens two rare 16mm films from the 1950s and 60s. Queen of Blood, follows th...

Concerts

Stas THEE Boss Album Release

8:00 PM $10 Barboza

Formerly half of Sub Pop's popular rap duo THEESatisfaction, Stas THEE Boss now embarks on a solo career with the release of her debut album S'Women. It's a ...

Related Content

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: September 25–29

09/25/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: August 28–September 1

08/28/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 2–6

10/02/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Eat & Drink

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

12:24pm By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

7:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

High Steaks

5 Reasons Why You'll Want to Go to Seattle Met's Beef Fest Cowabunga

10/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: Happy Grillmore Is Open and Cafe Racer Has Closed

10/20/2017 By Diane Stephani Edited by Rosin Saez

Tears of a Clown Painting

Cafe Racer Will Always Be a Seattle Gem

10/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 18–24

10/18/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 23–27

1:07pm By Isabel Boutiette

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

12:25pm By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Long Live Analog: Seattle's Essential Bookstores and Record Shops

12:24pm By Darren Davis

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

7:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 19–22

10/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

10/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Files New Lawsuit, Includes the City

5:33pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Aide Wants Lobbying Restrictions for Campaign Consultants

3:00pm By Hayat Norimine

100 Best Shops

Meet Aude Tabet, Design Director at Filson

12:25pm By Rosin Saez

Feature

Scents from a Mall: The Sticky, Untold Story of Cinnabon

7:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda's Response Letter to Seattle Times Endorsement Has 300 Signatures

10/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Initiative 27 Ruling, Senator Murray's Bipartisan Health Care Deal, Big Money in Mayoral Races

10/20/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Style & Shopping

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

12:25pm By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

12:25pm By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

12:25pm By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

12:25pm By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

12:25pm By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

12:25pm By Darren Davis

Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

12:25pm By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

12:25pm By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

12:25pm By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

12:24pm By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe