6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

Archie McPhee's wall of masks. Image: Amber Fouts

The Purple Store

Everything in the Purple Store is, well, purple. Clothing, kitchenware, jewelry, shoes, gadgets, gifts, and a few appropriately colored University of Washington items. Any questions? 1100 NW 51st St, Ballard, 206-801-1599; thepurplestore.com

Archie McPhee

The Madison Square Garden of Seattle novelty shops boasts an impressive collection of inspired creations, like a yodeling pickle, “handerpants” (yes, hand underpants), and an impressive mask selection. 1300 N 45th St, Wallingford, 206-297-0240; mcphee.com

Shiga’s Imports

In business on the Ave for over 50 years, Shiga’s specializes in affordable Asian and South Asian imports, including kimonos, Japanese dishware, paper goods, and tea. 4306 University Way NW, University District, 206-633-2400; shigasimports.com

Ballyhoo Curiosity Shop

The horse-drawn cart that rolls into town at night carrying curios from unknown lands: that’s Ballyhoo, with unique antiques, natural oddities, and weird decor for the home. 5445 Ballard Ave NW, Ballard, 206-268-0371; ballyhooseattle.com

Market Magic Shop

Aspiring street magicians look no further than Pike Place Market’s very own mini magic emporium. It’s floor-to-ceiling card tricks, stage props, and magic guides for the beginner and master illusionist alike. 1501 Pike Pl, Ste 427, Downtown, 206-624-4271; marketmagicshop.com

Airstream Ateliers

The shopping mall. It’s the crystallized form of Americana, fabricated from loitering teens and Orange Julius stalls. But down in Georgetown, far from the business districts and centers of consumerism, lies an eccentric marketplace: the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall. At the far side of a small parking lot off Airport Way awaits a wagon train of eight vintage trailers. Every weekend, vendors peddle Patsy Cline records, folk art, and a plethora of wonderfully bizarre ephemera. Or towers of scratch-made layer cake, if you’re famished. Even a tent filled with hot sauce and Honey Bunches of Oats had a home here. For seven years, this modern-day trading post has helped Seattle forsake its mall rat ways. —Rosin Saez