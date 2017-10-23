6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

Diego Pellicer in SoDo. Image: Amber Fouts

Some look like boutique wine shops: all warm wood, discerning staff, and an air of urbane taste. Others resemble a tech showroom, the LED-lit glass cases filled with hip brand names and refined gadgets. Across the city, legal marijuana sellers continue to grow this admittedly surreal industry from a progressive experiment into a bourgeoning marketplace (and a major new source of tax revenue). Both longtime bud aficionados and nug newbies can find just the right strain (or extract, if you’re into vaping), thanks to a population of knowledgeable budtenders at Seattle’s new staple: the neighborhood weed shop.

Lux Pot Shop

In both its Ballard and Lake City stores, Lux strives to be an engaging local merchant, throwing community arts events and educating neighbors about marijuana. Various locations, luxpotshop.com

Uncle Ike’s

A popular pit stop for marijuana tourists, Ike’s exploded on to the scene early and is perhaps Seattle’s most recognizable name in legal weed. Various locations, ikes.com

The Partakery

You wouldn’t be remiss for mistaking the Partakery for a craft cocktail bar. Just replace the cocktails with an accessible array of flowers, edibles, and paraphernalia. 417 NW 65th St, Ballard, 206-402-5697; thepartakery.com

Dockside Cannabis

Dockside’s two locations in SoDo and Shoreline each sell a carefully curated selection of wares from local growers for both recreational users and medical patients alike. Various locations, docksidecannabis.com

Diego Pellicer

It might resemble an exotic car dealership, but here the staff helps you find the right sativa, indica, or hybrid—or maybe it’s a $3,600 marijuana cigar you desire. (Too late, it sold already.) 2215 Fourth Ave, SoDo, 206-624-0070; wa.diego-pellicer.com

Origins Cannabis

At this West Seattle shop you’ll find Origins Certified products, a self-imposed version of organic certification that ensures responsible practices and consistent quality from growers. 4800 40th Ave SW, West Seattle, 206-922-3954; originscannabis.com