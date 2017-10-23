5 Vintage Shops We Love

From the wall of hats at Throwbacks Northwest. Image: ThrowbacksNW

Sell Your Sole

Owner Natalia Wittke expertly plunders coveted pieces from some of the fashion world’s finest: Balenciaga, Jason Wu, Dries Van Noten. 2121 First Ave, Belltown, 206-443-2616; sellyoursoleconsignment.com

Throwbacks Northwest

Nope, no kitschy decor. This shop pitches pristine snapbacks, baseball and basketball jerseys, and collectible pendants. 1205 E Pike St, Capitol Hill, 206-402-4855; throwbacksnw.com

Revival

Ashley Busacca has turned her lifelong affinity for vintage hunting into a shop that feels like a most stylish friend’s closet. 233 Broadway E, Capitol Hill, 206-395-6414; revivalshopseattle.com

Beats and Bohos

Stevie Nicks–esque jewelry, ’70s-era Givenchy, psychedelic print dresses, funky-fun furniture, and bins upon bins of vintage vinyl. 7200 Greenwood Ave N, Phinney Ridge, 206-395-4468

Pretty Parlor

Yes, the walls are pink and indeed pretty, but don’t be fooled: This place is a kaleidoscopic land of attire in all hues and fabrics. 119 Summit Ave E, Capitol Hill, 206-405-2883; prettyparlor.com