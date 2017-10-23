100 Best Shops
5 Vintage Shops We Love
Seattle is home to a vast store of vintage sellers. No, we’re not trying to live in the past...but we can still sport threads of yore.
Sell Your Sole
Owner Natalia Wittke expertly plunders coveted pieces from some of the fashion world’s finest: Balenciaga, Jason Wu, Dries Van Noten. 2121 First Ave, Belltown, 206-443-2616; sellyoursoleconsignment.com
Throwbacks Northwest
Nope, no kitschy decor. This shop pitches pristine snapbacks, baseball and basketball jerseys, and collectible pendants. 1205 E Pike St, Capitol Hill, 206-402-4855; throwbacksnw.com
Revival
Ashley Busacca has turned her lifelong affinity for vintage hunting into a shop that feels like a most stylish friend’s closet. 233 Broadway E, Capitol Hill, 206-395-6414; revivalshopseattle.com
Beats and Bohos
Stevie Nicks–esque jewelry, ’70s-era Givenchy, psychedelic print dresses, funky-fun furniture, and bins upon bins of vintage vinyl. 7200 Greenwood Ave N, Phinney Ridge, 206-395-4468
Pretty Parlor
Yes, the walls are pink and indeed pretty, but don’t be fooled: This place is a kaleidoscopic land of attire in all hues and fabrics. 119 Summit Ave E, Capitol Hill, 206-405-2883; prettyparlor.com