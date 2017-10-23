4 of Our Favorite Kids Clothing Shops

Flora and Henri Image: Amber Fouts

Kid’s Club

The Real Children’s Store MVP

What’s a harried parent to do when their to-do list includes getting the latest lunch bag, buying new books for junior, grabbing a birthday gift for Liam’s classmate, and—oh yeah, he needs a haircut, too? Head to this 25-year-old U Village mainstay. 2630 NE University Village St, University Village, 206-524-2553; salonkidsclub.com

Bootyland

The Eco-Friendly Go-To

Sustainability is less a buzzword and more a way of life at this mom-run biz inside the Wallingford Center hawking hemp clothing, natural wood toys, and canvas lunch bags made of recycled materials. 1815 N 45th St, Wallingford, 206-328-0636; bootylandkids.com

Retroactive Kids

Nostalgia for All

For over a decade the young and young at heart have been visiting this Columbia City storefront for a walk down memory lane via old-school toys and games. There’s even an in-house hair salon for little ones and adults alike. 4859 Rainier Ave S, Columbia City, 206-932-3154; retroactivekids.com

Flora and Henri

Thoroughly Modern Kids’ Wear

Owner and designer Jane Hedreen launched her children’s clothing line in the ’90s, and, after shuttering her downtown brick and mortar in 2012 to go full internet, she’s officially back. A light-filled showroom houses her designs alongside home goods and fashions for mom. 401 First Ave S, Pioneer Square, 206-749-9698; florahenri.com