13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

Inside Kavu in Ballard. Image: Courtesy Kavu

Outdoor Research

Tricked-Out Trek Gear

Are you all about that mountain life? Is your Instagram a photographic humblebrag of conquered trails and rivers crossed? Get yourself to this SoDo store, a destination full of gear for all outdoor occasions. 2203 First Ave, SoDo, 206-971-1496; outdoorresearch.com

Feathered Friends

Shorty, Get Down…Jackets

More than just a pile of duck feathers, the sleeping bags, coats, and vests nesting inside this flagship store are world class. The colder months mean donning the down, and you may as well be cloaked in the best. 119 Yale Ave N, Downtown, 206-292-2210; featheredfriends.com

Black Market Skate Shop

Hitting the Pavement

Blink and you might miss this black-and-red mini tower on Denny Way. This humble hut is packed with everything you need—decks, board hardware, wheels, hoodies—to grind and hill bomb your way across the city. 2404 Seventh Ave, Downtown, 206-462-1343; blackmarketskates.com

Wave Hounds

Sick Waves, Dude

A crop of water sport lovers span the city, even in Fremont where owner Todd Welter—who’s been surfing the Pacific coast since his teen years—peddles longboards, wet suits, and surf flicks. 4033 Aurora Ave N, Fremont, 206-632-7750; wavehoundssurf.com

Ascent Outdoors

Backcountry Commodities

The store formerly known as Second Ascent still hawks gently used goods as it’s done since 1996, but now Ascent ups the gear game by supplying, even more new necessities of all sorts, among them: snowshoes, skis, trekking poles, daypacks. 5209 Ballard Ave NW, Ballard, 206-545-8810; ascentoutdoors.com

Urban Surf

Swell Stuff

Despite being at least a three-hour drive from waves breaking off the Pacific coastline, this surf shop nestled just off Lake Union deals in boards of all sorts, including paddleboards—yup, the ones you see skimming across Lake Union all year round. 2100 N Northlake Way, Wallingford, 206-545-9463; urbansurf.com

Do you SUP? Urban Surf has what you need. Image: Amber Fouts

Alive and Well

The Sartorially Conscious Skate Shop

From George Otto and Marcus Lalario, the man behind Li’l Woody’s Burgers and Ciudad, comes an entirely non-food-related venture: a skate shop of high-end wheels and decks, plus the store’s own line of street wear. 705 E Pike St, Capitol Hill, 206-453-4705; aliveandwellsea.com

Good Weather

Ride, Rain or Shine

What was once a second--story bike shop above a bar now resides in Chophouse Row. To keep you in the saddle, Good Weather repairs your ride; meanwhile, dig into a smattering of sandwiches, beer, cider, and wine—you don’t always have to be on the go after all. 1424 11th Ave, Capitol Hill, 206-552-9864; goodweatherinseattle.com

Velo Bike Shop

Two-Wheeler Emporium

A shop by name, but more like a warehouse. Nearly 50 years in business have made Velo into one of the most trusted names in bike sales and full-service repair. It’s a bastion of knowledge with a large stock of bikes and parts. 2151 Sixth Ave S, Belltown, 206-325-3292; velobikeshop.com

Wright Brothers Cycle Works

The Cyclist’s Workshop

However you ride—urban commute, off-road, race—the team at Wright Brothers can put the wrench to work. The Fremont shop also acts as a co-op workshop for classes and do-it-yourself tinkering. 219 N 36th St, Fremont, 206-633-5132; wrightbrotherscycleworks.com

Kavu

Clothed in Adventure

Born from founder Barry Barr’s need for a hat that could withstand tempestuous fishing expeditions, this shop has been going as strong as the Alaska winds since 1993. Now, it’s a venerable shop full of apparel for the whole outdoorsy fam. 5419 Ballard Ave NW, Ballard, 206-783-0060; kavu.com

Métier Racing and Coffee

Bikes and Brunch

What other Seattle bike shop serves waffles, let alone some of the best waffles in the city? Métier’s mix of cyclist retail, race training, classes, and grub make it a vital community spot for serious riders (and/or brunchgoers). 1017 E Union St, Capitol Hill, 206-816-3436; metierseattle.com

Electric Lady Bicycles

Powered Pedals

Owner Alex Kostelnik’s “Puget-powered” bikes combine human pedaling with an electric motor to help ascend Seattle’s many steep hills. Electric Lady builds these custom rides for lugging cargo, long-distance riding, or just weekend leisure. 2207 E Union St, Central District, 206-504-7655; electricladybicycles.com