This Week In Restaurant News: Happy Grillmore Is Open and Cafe Racer Has Closed

Accolades

Canlis

Congratulations to Jackson Rohrbaugh on his new title: Master sommelier, the highest distinction in fine wine and beverage service. There are only about 150 Master sommeliers in the U.S.—there are more episodes of Friends than that. Canlis's Instagram announcement says it best: "Nine years ago he started bussing tables at Canlis, today he becomes sommelier legend."

Openings

Happy Grillmore

From the same duo behind Central District Ice Cream Company as well as Nate's Wings and Waffles (in partnership with baller Nate Robinson of course), comes Happy Grillmore, which officially opened this week. And this isn't your satisfying-yet-typical burger joint, oh no. Think third-pound patties topped with spicy chorizo or kalua pork, truffle french fries, salted caramel shakes, and more.

Third Culture Coffee

A new cafe has come to the Eastside landing next to Bellevue Downtown Park. "Our vision is to showcase different cultures of coffee that are prevalent across different countries while being respectful to the authentic traditional recipe and amazing high quality ingredients," the owners told Sprudge this summer. Working closely with True North Roasters, Third Culture Coffee has single origin coffees along with a house blend, crafted via espresso machine and pour-over.

The Happiest of Hours

Spazzo

The best happy hour in Redmond is getting an upgrade: From now until November 22, guests can enjoy four different wines rated 90 points or above, for only $30 per bottle. But the best part? Happy hour has been extended, starting daily at 3pm and lasting until close. What can you do with all this extra time? Order another bottle.

Chandler's Crabhouse

Can’t make it out to Redmond to join in on the fun? Don’t panic, Spazzo’s sister restaurant is offering the same wine promotion right here in Seattle, with the same extended happy hour included.

Closed

365

The Whole Foods outpost in Bellevue Mall has permanently closed, due to location difficulties affecting store performance. The first in Washington and third in the country, the store was modeled as a smaller, less-expensive Whole Foods focusing on private-label products. As Amazon works to improve pricing at the traditional stores, Whole Foods will continue to open more outlets across the country with the 365 banner.

Cafe Racer

It served as both a diner and community hub for 14 years, but the University District cafe called it quits this week. It remained a damn gem until the very end.

Special Delivery

Old Ballard Liquor Company

Craving a Scandinavian seafood sandwiches or some pickled herring? Of course you are! Luckily, Old Ballard Liquor Company's delivering exactly those via various meal courier methods.

Coming Soon

Taste of the Seahawks

Microsoft presents the first annual Taste of the Seahawks, hosted at CenturyLink Field on November 13th. Fans will be able to enjoy food and drinks from Seattle’s top restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries, all while mingling with their favorite local celebrities and enjoying live music from the Craig Terrill Band. Tickets can be purchased here, and proceeds benefit Food Lifeline and Ben’s Fund.