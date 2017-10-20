Should the Lenin Statue Come Down?

“Historical memorials tell us more about the world that put them up than the world they commemorate. The idea of a Lenin statue in Fremont is ironic. He’s not there as a sacred symbol to inspire our pious devotion to him and his ideas.”

—James Felak, Professor of East Central European History, University of Washington





“It was deliberately decontextualized and framed as harmless… to ripen Fremont for gentrification, [but] to insist it has no other meaning is an embrace of ignorance and insult to those with lived experience of Leninism.”

—Robert Zverina, artist and child of Czech refugees





“Nobody ordered a statue of Lenin so we could honor Lenin. Most people get it. It’s a joke in its own way.”

—Suzie Burke, President, Fremont Dock Company