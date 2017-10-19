Andrew Wyeth, The Drifter, 1964 Image: Courtesy Seattle Art Museum

Visual Art

Thru Jan 15

Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect

Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twentieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living, scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95

Thru Oct 21

Shawn Huckins: Athenaeum

The reverence of American mythology converges with contemporary internet jargon in this new exhibit by Shawn Huckins. Recreating by hand the classic American portraits and landscape paintings of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, then intruding on their stateliness with meme-ready white text and imagery, Huckins bridges two vast frontiers: the new world, from which the American concept emerged and spread across the continent, and the internet, where the instantaneousness of communication gave rise to new language. Foster/White, Free

Theater

Oct 20 & 21

Evil Dead the Musical

Ash and his chainsaw right hand crash onto the stage to ward off the army of the dead in front of a live audience, just in time for Halloween. The musical adaptation of Sam Raimi’s trio of horror cult classics comes with “splatter zone” seating, which is all you really need to know. Renton Civic Center, $14–$24

Thru Oct 28

The Barber of Seville

Even if you’re no opera head, you probably know Figaro’s aria. It’s the one with all the “la la la la las” and “Figaro Figaro Figaros.” The bighearted scoundrel in Gioachino Rossini’s 1816 classic, surrounded by a colorful and light-footed stage production, leads a lively experience that pushes back on the stuffy opera stereotype. Local queer icon Waxie Moon thinks audiences will eat it up. McCaw Hall, $59–$250



Thru Nov 5

Ragtime

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Ragtime follows the seemingly disparate lives of a white upper class wife and mother, a Jewish Latvian immigrant struggling to survive on his art, and a young black musician making waves in Harlem. A tribute to the powerful yet danceable sounds of gospel and ragtime music, Ragtime navigates the politics of race, the role of celebrities like J.P. Morgan, Harry Houdini, and Booker T. Washington in the country’s culture, and the viability of the American dream. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$101 —Isabel Boutiette

Books & Talks

Thu, Oct 29

Lit Crawl Seattle

With nearly 40 readings and events spread across the city, Lit Crawl presents an unmissable opportunity to both bar hop and take in the full breadth of Seattle-area poets, fiction writers, essayists, spoken word artists, and wild genreless wordsmiths. There's no way to be everywhere at once, though. So check out Seattle Met's user-friendly Lit Crawl guide. Various Locations, free

Comedy

Fri, Oct 20

Whose Live Anyway?

Drew Carey and the gang took improv comedy mainstream in the late ’90s with Whose Line Is it Anyway?, a TV game show where points famously don’t matter. Original cast member (and Bellingham resident) Ryan Stiles teams up with quick-witted comedians for a night of audience suggestions and gags made up on the spot. Moore Theatre, $32.50–$72.50

Dance

Oct 20–22

YC2

In January, choreographer Kate Wallich founded YC2, a platform for emerging dancers to receive studio time, training, and performance opportunities. Choreographed by Wallich and David Harvey, YC2 features eleven of the city’s brightest emerging dancers backed by original composition from Aaron Otheim of local jazz-pop group Heatwarmer and New York–based composer Andrew J.S. Velocity Dance Center, $20–$25

Concerts

Sat, Oct 21

Depeche Mode

Still anchored by the trio of founding members, Depeche Mode harkens back to a time when titanic rock groups roamed sold-out stadiums alongside their pop peers. With their 1981 debut, Speak and Spell, the Essex-born group helped write the book on ’80s synth sound that topped U.S. charts for a decade. KeyArena, $49.50–$129.50

Film

Sept 30–

Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film

Like a red carpet event for the goblins, ghouls, and monsters of cinema, MoPop’s spook-tacular exhibit offers face time with some real scary faces. Over 50 props from classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Walking Dead, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer turn the museum into a labyrinth of pop culture horror. Learn more about the horror tradition exhibit films and oral histories from genre bigwigs like Roxanne Benjamin, John Landis, and Eli Roth. Museum of Pop Culture, $26–$31