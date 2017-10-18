Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 18–24

For the month of October, Nirmal is serving dishes from the Kerala region of India in addition to its special Diwali dinners. Image: Brad Owens

Fri, Oct 20

Alice B. Toklas Tour and Dinner

If you’re yearning for a grown-up version of a haunted house, Hotel Sorrento’s Alice B. Toklas–themed dinner and paranormal tour are just your cup of tea. The evening begins at 6:30pm with a jaunt around the century-old property, accompanied by tales of hauntings at the hotel. Guests will then be seated for a prix fixe dinner with dishes inspired by The Alice B. Toklas Cookbook: stuffed cucumbers, sole poached in beurre blanc, seared foie gras alongside a spiced savory cake, game hen, and finally a macon cake, which has layers of kirsch, mocha, and pistachio frosting. Tickets are $125.

Fri, Oct 20

Free Oyster Friday at Pearl Seafood and Oyster Bar

If #FOF isn’t a part of your vocabulary yet, you better add it quick because Free Oyster Friday is back at Pearl by popular demand. The shucking begins at 3pm and lasts until the oysters are gone. And if you happen to miss the quickly vanishing oysters, you can still sip $6 cocktails at happy hour, which runs from 3–6pm and then again from 9pm until midnight.

Fri, Oct 20 & Sat, Oct 21

Diwali Dinner at Nirmal's

Diwali—the Hindu festival of lights—marks another autumnal season this Thursday; in celebration of the massive holiday, Nirmal's will offer a special four-course dinner on Friday and Saturday nights for just $35. On the menu: dhahi balla supreme (white lentil dumplings), vegetarian and meat platters, gobhi mussalam (a cauliflower dish in a fruit and nut sauce), and charga (char grilled chicken). To finish off the night, chef Nirmal Montiero will dole out mithas, which are carrot pudding puffs served alongside guava ice cream. Reservations can be made ahead of time both online and by phone.

Sun, Oct 22

Sunday Supper at Volunteer Park Cafe

Now that the rains have finally descended upon us, Volunteer Park Cafe is serving up a hearty antidote to blustery weather with a four-course dinner on Sunday night. First, dig into bread and garden butter, followed by bread soup with arugula pesto and parmesan, chanterelle pappardelle in rosemary cream sauce, and finally a honey fig tart. Yet another autumnal tradition being honored: the dinner is family-style, and $45 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by phone or online.

Sun, Oct 22

Joule's Anniversary Party

It’s been 10 years since Joule first opened its doors and five since it moved to its current Stone Way location; all those milestones call for a twofold celebration, and Joule is delivering with an evening of food, drinks, live music, and a cake decorating contest. You read that right—channel your inner Great British Bake Off contestant and break out the sprinkles, because the winner will receive a $100 gift card and a signed copy of chef Rachel Yang’s new cookbook, My Rice Bowl. The festivities kick off at 9pm with an ample supply of buns and drink specials.

Mon, Oct 23

Dinner and a DJ at Ciudad: Volume 10

How about some beats with your beets? Ciudad's series of prix fixe dinners continues, this time with the restaurant's own executive chef Aaron Willis who will be putting down dishes inspired by diner food of the '50s—but with a little more soul. While DJ Vitamin D spins some rhythm and blues, Willis will serve such dishes as split pea and ham soup, coal-roasted beets with rainbow carrots and blistered cherry tomatoes, Salisbury steak, chicken pot pie, and more. And dessert? Almond pie, or the oh-so-classic apple pie. Tickets are $50 for three courses.

Mon, Oct 23–Sun, Oct 29

Stoup Brewing Anniversary Events

The anniversary celebrations don’t end with Joule—Stoup Brewing is throwing a weeklong party in honor of its fourth anniversary. First up is a Delancey popup dinner and beer pairing from 6–9 pm on Monday, featuring whipped ricotta toast, chicory salad, smoked lacquered pork shoulder, and apple cake. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time. On Tuesday night, brewer Robyn Schumacher will host a beer tasting showcasing the magic that is malt, yeast, hops, and water. As for the rest of the week, look forward to Stoup-themed trivia, a fire pit party with pumpkin painting, live music from the Puddle Stompers, a prize-o-rama, and a three-mile run.

Please send event details for consideration to our team of food writers at noshplanner@seattlemet.com.