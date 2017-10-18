  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Quote Unquote

Ajit George, the Good Son

He used his inheritance to save Shanti Bhavan, the school at the heart of the Netflix documentary ‘Daughters of Destiny.’

By Jessica Voelker 10/18/2017 at 8:00am Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Sm ajit george5105 delivery wnrv28

Image: Brandon Hill

At age 22, Ajit George was a wealthy Indian American kid from New Jersey, struggling to find purpose. Then his father, Abraham, announced his plan to return to India to create a residential school for Dalit children. Known as “the untouchables,” the Dalit are India’s poorest caste. Twenty years later, the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project has sent alums to companies like Goldman Sachs and Amazon, lifting them out of generational poverty. A handful of these students came to international attention this spring through the four-part Netflix documentary, Daughters of Destiny, which follows them through several years at the school. As for Ajit—pictured here with photos of his students—he divides his time between the campus just outside Bangalore and the Factoria apartment he shares with his fiancee. Having used his inheritance to save Shanti Bhavan, he serves as both its director of operations and its most impassioned evangelist. —JV

I attended some of the best schools in the U.S., and I never learned, in my entire life, from any of the schools, anything about social values.

I went to the same high school Peter Dinklage went to. I read an interview with him about his time there, and I could tell he struggled as much as I did. Probably because neither of us fit the mold of what that school expected.

I remember being in a train station in Kolkata—I must’ve been 12, 13, something like that—and seeing homeless strewn across the train station, living on the floors, and thinking, this must be close to hell on earth for them.

On the surface, Shanti Bhavan is a school. But the way I look at it is as an ecosystem. Because we have [the students] from four years old until college, it’s a system where we can intervene at various phases.

I thought it would be easier. I thought they would get into college, get jobs, and everything would be done. But poverty permeates through so many layers of issues, from sexism, to casteism, to generational debt, to alcoholism, to domestic abuse. It’s a beast with many tentacles that tears through these kids’ lives. 

I’m proud to be in America. But I think it’s easy to think about yourself pretty often in this country. The kids taught me to love deeply. To care deeply about people’s lives. A kind of capacity in myself that I didn’t believe was there.

If we understand poverty better, we can address it better.

My father is the greatest human being I’ve ever met. But he’s also a complex man. A flawed man. There are times when we get into deep arguments.

Working with him is so hard, so complicated. It’s like, where is the separation between boss and father? If I didn’t really, genuinely believe in the work I was doing, and genuinely love every part of it, I would want to have a normal father-son relationship. I can never have that.

When the 10th and 12th graders take the national exam, the whole school stops and applauds when they leave the classroom. It’s pretty intense, this massive clapping and cheering. We try to emphasize, “Don’t just take care of yourselves or your families. Take care of the larger community.”

Our family lived that example. We nearly went bankrupt. Me and my younger brother, both of us were like, “Forget the inheritance. We don’t want it.” 

The kids know these stories. We tell them not to say we’re great, but mostly to say, “Hey, we’ve done this. Why don’t you think about doing this yourselves?” 

Filed under
Activism, Documentary, Quote Unquote
Show Comments

Related Content

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Claire Dederer Is a Troublemaker

08/17/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Molly Wizenberg Is an Open Book

04/18/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Quote Unquote

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson Is a Master Strategist

05/15/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 18–24

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Review

Restaurant Review: The Lakehouse in Bellevue

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

10:12am By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Election 2017

Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

3:40pm By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

With Seattle’s Housing Crisis, Could Inaction Be the Best Action?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ajit George, the Good Son

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Environment

Come July 2018, Seattle Says Goodbye to Plastic Straws

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe