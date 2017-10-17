  1. Editor's Note

In Print

A Redesign the Size of Seattle

Why Seattle Met just got bigger.

By James Ross Gardner 10/17/2017 at 8:36am Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Novissue 1 2 vzbpvo

Pick up a copy and see it firsthand.

Notice anything new about the November issue? I hope you notice a lot. Because we’ve redesigned Seattle Met cover to cover. It’s how we spent this past summer: updating the look of the magazine that’s held strong as the best selling local publication since its debut in 2006. Among the numerous flourishes in the newly designed Seattle Met is an array of stories up front we’re calling Currents, presenting everything you need to know each month in Seattle politics, food, fashion, travel, and more. 

Notice anything else? Anything about, oh, the size? 

Until today, Seattle Met, like most magazines on newsstands, measured about eight and a half by 11 inches. Now it's 10 by 12 inches. 

James ross gardner cn0r3y

James Ross Gardner, Editor in Chief

Why did we go bigger? For starters, this city is bigger than it was when we launched Seattle Met almost 12 years ago. Seattle is again, as of press time, the fastest-growing big city in the U.S., expanding at a clip of 21,000 transplants a year. That’s like adding almost half the population of Olympia to our streets every year. 

More people, more content. But we also want to show you what a magazine can do. We know how much competes for your time now, most of it on black, rectangular screens small enough to stuff in your pocket. Yet we happen to stubbornly believe in the power and promise of print: the feel of paper between your fingers, the sense of something new to be discovered at the turn of every page, each curated by a team of writers and editors and designers whose singular goal is to deliver to you the best reading experience possible. 

Led by incomparably talented Seattle Met art director Jane Sherman and our friend Chuck Kerr, we have taken those elements and made them bigger. That means larger, richer images, and greater, even more ambitious stories. 

At a time when so many other publications, local and national, are cutting resources, page size, and frequency of publication, Seattle Met just grew. 

After all, a city like this needs a magazine as big and as bold as it is. 

Filed under
Magazines, Editor's Note
Show Comments

Related Content

Editor's Note

Cabin Party

05/15/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Editor's Note

What’s It Like to See Seattle for the First Time?

04/17/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Napoleon Dynamite

Nazis Stole Our Art

09/20/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Editor's Note

Check, Please. No Really, the Check. Please?

08/18/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Eat & Drink

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Patty Murray, Lamar Alexander Reach Bipartisan Deal on Health Care

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

King County

Superior Court Judge Throws Out Initiative to Ban Injection Sites

10/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe