  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Beer

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

They’re only around for a little longer.

By Stefan Milne 10/17/2017 at 9:30am

Fresh hops kerzw2

Image: Facebook/Fremont Brewing

After all the opening brouhaha around fresh hops—the festivals and one-night tap takeovers—we’re left with only the brews. They still have a commanding presence on taplists around town, outing more traditionally seasonal brews—stouts, barrel-aged whatever, and pumpkin mania—for the time being. These fresh-hopped beers are on tap at their respective breweries, but if you want to explore more broadly, plenty of taprooms still have fresh-hop heavy lists: Pine Box, Latona Pub, Brouwer’s, Chuck’s Hop Shops. Give these five brews a taste.  

Cloudburst Brewing

Various
If IPAs are meant to showcase hops (or so goes the current logic) and hops have the most vibrant character when fresh, then perhaps there’s no better brewery to visit right now than the IPA-fiends at Cloudburst. The Citra-hopped Farmer’s Only pale ale is the one of the more ubiquitous (and it snagged first place at the Yakima Fresh Hop festival) but owner Steve Luke and company have been cranking out a whole hoppy host: Citra Slicker, Back and Forth. Forever., Heavy Wetal, Wet Bandits.

Fremont Brewing

Field to Ferment Series
More of a triple recommendation. Perhaps there’s no more fun way—or at least no more categorical, pseudo-scientific way—to explore fresh hops than with Fremont’s Field to Ferment series. Each showcases a different variety: Citra, Amarillo, and Centennial. If you really want to go deep, the brewery is offering flights them alongside their Cowich Canyon Pale Ales.

Holy Mountain Brewing

Fresh Hop Patersbier
I have no exact stats but I’ll venture that the vast—vast—majority of fresh hop brews produced are IPAs. So digressions like this light easy drinking table beer from the Holy Mountain guys (who specialize in the non-IPA styles) are a nice treat. Still plenty of fresh hop character from citra and floral hops: juicy on the nose, dry the palate.

Machine House Brewing

Fresh Hop Talisman Pale
Georgetown’s Machine House Brewing specializes in restraint. The beers skew toward low-alcohol English styles like bitters and porters. This pale ale keeps with the restraint—no bonkers hop-assault here. Instead there’s dignity and balance.

Georgetown Brewing

Fresh Hop Bodhizafa IPA
Georgetown have been turning out solid brews for years now. It’s fun to see what happens when workhorse IPA like their Bodhizafa gets hit with fresh hops. It’s still a beer you know, with a classic bitter PNW profile, but with a little more levity.

Filed under
Fresh Hops, Breweries, Beer
Show Comments
In this Article

Chuck's Hop Shop

$ Multiple Locations

Both Chuck's locations became neighborhood institutions pretty much the minute they opened, magical utopias where dogs, babies, parents, and twentysomethings...

Georgetown Brewing Company

Brewery, Editors Pick, Late Night, Pub, Recommended Beer Selection, Recommended Menu Multiple Locations

Holy Mountain Brewing Co.

Brewery 1421 Elliott Ave W

There’s a vaguely culty feel to this brewery on Interbay’s main artery. It could be the temple vibe in the austere white taproom, or maybe just the reverence...

Fremont Brewing Company

Brewery, Outdoor Patio, Recommended Beer Selection 1050 N 34th St

Fremont pulls off a tricky balance: It's one of the state's biggest craft breweries, yet feels as spirited and authentic as its early days. The tap room (ful...

Cloudburst Brewing

Brewery, Editors Pick 2116 Western Ave

In his previous gig as Elysian's experimental brewer, Steve Luke created hits like Space Dust IPA and Split Shot espresso milk stout. So it was big news when...

Editor’s Pick

Brouwer's Café

Editors Pick, Happy Hour, Late Night, Outdoor Patio, Private Parties, Pub, Recommended Beer Selection, Singles Scene 400 N 35th St

Latona Pub

Editors Pick, Late Night, Live Entertainment, Pub, Recommended Beer Selection, Recommended Menu 6423 Latona Ave NE

The Pine Box

Recommended Beer Selection 1600 Melrose Ave

Related Content

Garageland

Why Redhook's New Brewlab Is in an Old Auto Shop (Sort Of)

09/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

07/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Hopped Up

Ballard's New Obec Brewing Brings a Backyard Vibe

09/05/2017 By Stefan Milne

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Patty Murray, Lamar Alexander Reach Bipartisan Deal on Health Care

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

King County

Superior Court Judge Throws Out Initiative to Ban Injection Sites

10/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe