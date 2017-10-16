Wear What When: October 16–22

Make your own macrame plant hanger this weekend. Image: Ashley Campbell/the Beige Motel

Thu, Oct 19

Runway to Freedom Fashion Show

In its eighth year running, Lauren Grinnell's fashion show plus live auction plus concert is at it again: empowering survivors of domestic violence and raising funds for local domestic violence programs—all alongside local designer wear. Plus, there will be live music by modern jazz singer Andy Stokes.

Thu, Oct 19

Fremont Third Thursday

Are you geared up for fall yet? If not, Pipe and Row will be hosting a trunk show with Drifter, a California-based brand carrying both men and women's clothing, like velvet hoodies. Don't forget to swing by the other dozen Fremont boutiques this Thursday, like Essenza, Liten, Show Pony, Outsider Comics.

Sat, Oct 21

Celebrate Independent Video Store Day at Scarecrow Video

In Roosevelt, one of the largest indie rental shops in the country is throwing it down this weekend. On Saturday, nab 50 percent off all in-store title from the Criterion Collection and used items. There'll also be prizes, a silent auction, and food by Cocina Bueno and beer by Fremont Brewing. Cheers to Scarecrow Video helping to keep cinema alive.

Sun, Oct 22

Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop at Miroja

In the 1970s every hip and happening apartment had its fair share of groovy macrame decor. And soon yours can too—but not the kitchy owl wall hangings of yore. On Sunday, Ashley Campbell of the Beige Motel will at Miroja for a morning of macrame. Learn traditional knotting techniques and create your own plant hanger—greenery not included, but the option to buy a plant is available, your'e in the right spot after all. Rope, beads, hanging ring, and instructional guide all included in the $55 ticket. Workshop runs from 10 to noon.