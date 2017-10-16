  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

This week's fun times include the eighth annual Runway to Freedom fashion show, a macrame plant hanger workshop, and Fremont Third Thursday.

By Rosin Saez 10/16/2017 at 9:30am

Ashley mxna0g

Make your own macrame plant hanger this weekend.

Image: Ashley Campbell/the Beige Motel

Thu, Oct 19
Runway to Freedom Fashion Show
In its eighth year running, Lauren Grinnell's fashion show plus live auction plus concert is at it again: empowering survivors of domestic violence and raising funds for local domestic violence programs—all alongside local designer wear. Plus, there will be live music by modern jazz singer Andy Stokes.

Thu, Oct 19
Fremont Third Thursday
Are you geared up for fall yet? If not, Pipe and Row will be hosting a trunk show with Drifter, a California-based brand carrying both men and women's clothing, like velvet hoodies. Don't forget to swing by the other dozen Fremont boutiques this Thursday, like Essenza, Liten, Show Pony, Outsider Comics.

Sat, Oct 21
Celebrate Independent Video Store Day at Scarecrow Video
In Roosevelt, one of the largest indie rental shops in the country is throwing it down this weekend. On Saturday, nab 50 percent off all in-store title from the Criterion Collection and used items. There'll also be prizes, a silent auction, and food by Cocina Bueno and beer by Fremont Brewing. Cheers to Scarecrow Video helping to keep cinema alive.

Sun, Oct 22
Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop at Miroja
In the 1970s every hip and happening apartment had its fair share of groovy macrame decor. And soon yours can too—but not the kitchy owl wall hangings of yore. On Sunday, Ashley Campbell of the Beige Motel will at Miroja for a morning of macrame. Learn traditional knotting techniques and create your own plant hanger—greenery not included, but the option to buy a plant is available, your'e in the right spot after all. Rope, beads, hanging ring, and instructional guide all included in the $55 ticket. Workshop runs from 10 to noon.

Filed under
Sales and Events, Runway to Freedom, Fremont Third Thursday, Wear What When, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 29–September 4

08/29/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 14–20

08/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 18–24

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Dumplings, Barbecue, and U District's Last Taste of Brazil

10/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

King County

Superior Court Judge Throws Out Initiative to Ban Injection Sites

10/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

González Wants $2 Million Legal Defense Fund Next Year

10/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Bob Ferguson to Challenge Trump's Third Travel Ban Attempt

10/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

O'Brien, Harris-Talley Propose Head Tax on Big Businesses

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe