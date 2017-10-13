  1. Eat & Drink
This Week In Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

Plus, Kamonegi finally swings open its doors in Fremont this weekend.

By Diane Stephani 10/13/2017

Original snowcone preview faifnb

An adult snow cone cocktail: A drink you never knew you never needed...but kind of—okay really—wanted to try.

Image: Courtesy of Dave and Buster's

Open

Queer Bar
The new lounge has taken over the Capitol Hill space formerly known as Purr (it's moved to Montlake), and will highlight LGBTQIA chefs, art performances, a nightclub, dinner and brunch, and a discussion series for activism and queer-focused political issues. It also has very dope, very Instagrammable neon signage over its brick-walled interior.

Duke's Seafood and Chowder
The local chain has expanded to Lincoln Square in Bellevue. With a more high-end design than its previous locations, the restaurant features a massive display case of fresh seafood at the entrance.

Baron's Xi'an Kitchen and Bar
Joining Dote Coffee, the Lakehouse, and other newcomers to the Lincoln Square expansion is this spacious Chinese eatery, complete with a bar, family-style dining (yes, those big round lazy Susan tables), xiao long bao, and its signature Peking duck, prepped a aay in advance and roasted in custom duck ovens beside the dining room.

Coming Soon

The Wine Station
Opening this Sunday, October 15, is the latest venture from Luis Rodriguez, owner of The Station coffee shop, reports Eater Seattle.  In addition to its wine selection, the cozy Beacon Hill spot will also offer a handful of Japanese dishes from Umami Kushi.

Dave and Buster's
The Dallas-based arcade for adults is coming to Washington, set to open at the Outlet Collection in Auburn this December. The 43,000-square-foot, booze-filled playground for grownups will have food, drinks, like their original rum-and-vodka snow cone cocktail, hundreds of said arcade games, and a sports bar with better-than-stadium seating for the game day crowd. 

Kamonegi
Mustuko Soma, previously chef of Miyabi 45th, returns to Wallingford with handcrafted soba noodles.  Combining new techniques and Northwest ingredients to traditional dishes, Soma has redefined the soba scene in Seattle.  The soft opening happens next week.

Brunch Beat

L'Oursin
Sadness: The Central District bistro has served its last brunch after just a few months after launching.  An Instagram post by the restaurant promises that the dinner menu isn't going anywhere and has plenty of new things in the works.

Market Matters

Central Co-Op
With a location on Capitol Hill and one in Tacoma, this Washington-based grocery cooperative is a celebrating its 39th birthday by bestowing upon us gifts in the form of pie. Fifty-two percent of the market's revenue goes back into the local economy, so, on Monday, October 16, the co-op is giving away personal-sized pies—representing that 52 percent in “pie chart” form. They will be giving out pies in front of the Broadway Performance Hall at Seattle Central College from 11–2pm or until supplies run out.

