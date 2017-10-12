  1. Arts & Culture
The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

Cherdonna Shinatra at On the Boards, Seattle author Richard Chiem's book release party, and 5th Avenue Theatre's new (and timely) production of 'Ragtime.'

By Darren Davis 10/12/2017 at 10:53am

St2 003977 8x10 fkeqio

The always unpredictable Cherdonna Shinatra debuts her new show, Kissing Like Babies: Part III of One Great, Bright, Brittle Alltogetherness, at On the Boards.

Image: Jiji Lee

Theater

Oct 12–15
Kissing Like Babies: Part III of One Great, Bright, Brittle Alltogetherness
Cherdonna Shinatra, the drag alter ego of wild arts maven Jody Kuehner, looks like something out of a child's messy coloring book. How appropriate for her new dance/drag/theater piece, in which Cherdonna explores the theme of childhood in a very Cherdonna way: with a live brass band and kitten therapy. On the Boards, $23-$30

Oct 13–28
Aladdin
Most Disney animated features come tailor made for Broadway treatment, all song and romance and spectacle. But 1992’s Aladdin especially so, thanks to a colorful Arabian locale and larger-than-life Genie. From the producers of the spectacular Lion King on Broadway comes this new classic musical. Paramount Theatre, $39–$169

Oct 13–Nov 5
Ragtime
Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Ragtime follows the seemingly disparate lives of a white upper class wife and mother, a Jewish Latvian immigrant struggling to survive on his art, and a young black musician making waves in Harlem. A tribute to the powerful yet danceable sounds of gospel and ragtime music, Ragtime navigates the politics of race, the role of celebrities like J.P. Morgan, Harry Houdini, and Booker T. Washington in the country’s culture, and the viability of the American dream. —Isabel Boutiette, 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$101

Oct 14–28
The Barber of Seville
Even if you’re no opera head, you probably know Figaro’s aria. It’s the one with all the “la la la la las” and “Figaro Figaro Figaros.” The bighearted scoundrel in Gioachino Rossini’s 1816 classic, surrounded by a colorful and light-footed stage production, leads a lively experience that pushes back on the stuffy opera stereotype. Local queer icon Waxie Moon thinks audiences will eat it up. McCaw Hall, $59–$250

Books & Talks

Thu, Oct 12
Richard Chiem
The Sorry House reissue of Richard Chiem's book of short stories, You Private Person, reinstates the Seattle author's understated intensity. His work draws from an everyday urban existence instantly recognizable in its quiet humor, mundanity, and the existential dread hiding underneath it all. Poets Rae Armantrout and Rebecca Brown join Chiem at Gramma Poetry's new space. X Y Z, Free

Fri, Oct 13
Mary Ruefle
In her collection of lectures Madness, Rack, and Honey, poet Mary Ruefle evaluates the act of writing not just as a craft but as a relationship with one’s own brain. As part of Hugo House’s Word Works series, she will discuss the pleasure center and tool kit that is a writer’s imagination. Frye Art Museum, $12–$15

Comedy

Sat, Oct 14
Whitney Cummings
Like 2 Broke Girls, the CBS sitcom she created, Whitney Cummings tackles the tribulations of modern womanhood. “If you love me and want to buy me lingerie,” she says in her 2014 special I Love You, “you’ll buy me a large top and a small bottom, and I’ll exchange that shit on my own time.” Neptune Theatre, $45

Concerts

Sun, Oct 15
Arcade Fire
Each Arcade Fire album, including Everything Now, released in July, is an experience filled with turmoil, elation, and spiritual curiosity. Everyone seems to have a song from the Canadian art rockers that marks an emotional entry in their personal soundtracks and hits notes of inexplicable longing and aching nostalgia with orchestral gravitas. KeyArena, $24–$271

Visual Art

Thru Oct 21
Shawn Huckins: Athenaeum
The reverence of American mythology converges with contemporary internet jargon in this new exhibit by Shawn Huckins. Recreating by hand the classic American portraits and landscape paintings of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, then intruding on their stateliness with meme-ready white text and imagery, Huckins bridges two vast frontiers: the new world, from which the American concept emerged and spread across the continent, and the internet, where the instantaneousness of communication gave rise to new language. Foster/White, Free

Thru Nov 4
Zaria Forman: Antartica
After four weeks aboard an Antarctic expedition on the National Geographic Explorer, Zaria Forman had ice on the brain. She imbues her large photorealistic drawings of the massive and incongruous frozen architecture with a profound sense of scale—but also impermanence. Forman observes a landscape under widespread threat at the hands of climate change, recasting these ancient stalwarts born from a largely inhospitable environment into something more precious, vital, and endangered. Winston Wächter, Free

