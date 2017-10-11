Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

"Burger" by Genevieve St. Charles will be on display at FoodArt Collection's "Meat Market," served up alongside real burgers from Dick's Drive-In. Image: FoodArt Collection

Wed, Oct 11

Jack's BBQ Prime Rib Extravaganza

Relive the golden days of summer now that we’ve officially entered the rainy season with a special prime rib dinner available for just one night at Jack’s BBQ. On the menu for the evening: 16 ounce boneless prime rib with horseradish sauce, smashed potatoes with cream butter, and smoked portobello mushrooms smothered with a balsamic reduction. The food might be overwhelmingly Texan, but the beef is one-hundred percent Washingtonian, sourced from a local “secret” ranch. Tickets for the dinner cost $49, and the evening kicks off at 6pm.

Thu, Oct 12

"Meat Market" at FoodArt Collection

From gooey sandwiches to waffles dripping with maple syrup, artist Genevieve St. Charles’s paintings are guaranteed to leave you hungry. For her upcoming solo show, St. Charles turned her attention to meat, painting lamb chops, burgers, and everything in-between. And while gallery openings are usually populated with fancy hors d’oeuvres, FoodArt Collection is carrying the theme into the reception with burgers from Dick’s Drive-In. The opening reception runs from 5–8pm on Thursday as part of the Capitol Hill Art Walk.

Thu, Oct 12

Noir at the Bar: Tales of Crime Fiction at Hotel Sorrento

It’s never too early to get into a spooky mood, and Hotel Sorrento delivers with a Halloween-themed edition of Noir at the Bar, an evening of chilling tales running from 7–10pm. Guests will sip on cocktails in the paneling-bedecked, mid-century modern Fireside Room and hear readings from local and international crime fiction authors, including Alice Boatwright, Curt Colbert, Bharti Kirchner, and many more.

Thu, Oct 12

Eat Your Heart Out Dinner

Elaborate multi-course dinners and karaoke aren’t usually two peas in a pod, but that isn’t stopping a boatload of Seattle’s top chefs and restaurants from hosting Eat Your Heart Out Dinner. Tom Douglas, Renee Erickson, Edouardo Jordan and dozens more are coming together for the benefit of Direct Relief, an organization that provides medical resources to people in emergency situations. The evening begins at 6:30pm with the aforementioned sit-down dinner, which calls for a $300 minimum donation. But those with a smaller budget can still help the cause with a $30 donation, and then savor light bites at a karaoke dance party.

Thu, Oct 12–Sun, Oct 15

Taste of Iceland

It might be practically impossible to spell Reykjavik without a quick Google search, but everybody knows that it's a bucket list-worthy destination. This coming weekend, Seattleites can experience Iceland sans the 3500-mile trip during the 10th anniversary of Taste of Iceland, which puts the spotlight on Icelandic cuisine, music, art, film, and design. The Carlile Room will offer a four-course Icelandic dinner every night of the festival, with dishes like creamy langoustine (lobster) soup, arctic char, and lamb sirloin glazed with juniper berries. Also on the menu: skyr, a traditional Icelandic product that’s not quite cheese, not quite yogurt. The dinner costs $95, with a $35 beverage pairing, and reservations can be made here. Other highlights of the festival include Iceland Day at KEXP (Saturday) and Shortfish, a short film festival at the SIFF Film Center (Sunday).

