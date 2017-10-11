  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

The week in which: Seattle channels Icelandic vibes, Hotel Sorrento hosts chilling crime tales, and artist Genevieve St. Charles gets to the meat of the matter.

By Jaime Archer 10/11/2017 at 9:00am

Burger nkucvc

"Burger" by Genevieve St. Charles will be on display at FoodArt Collection's "Meat Market," served up alongside real burgers from Dick's Drive-In.

Image: FoodArt Collection

Wed, Oct 11
Jack's BBQ Prime Rib Extravaganza
Relive the golden days of summer now that we’ve officially entered the rainy season with a special prime rib dinner available for just one night at Jack’s BBQ. On the menu for the evening: 16 ounce boneless prime rib with horseradish sauce, smashed potatoes with cream butter, and smoked portobello mushrooms smothered with a balsamic reduction. The food might be overwhelmingly Texan, but the beef is one-hundred percent Washingtonian, sourced from a local “secret” ranch. Tickets for the dinner cost $49, and the evening kicks off at 6pm.

Thu, Oct 12
"Meat Market" at FoodArt Collection
From gooey sandwiches to waffles dripping with maple syrup, artist Genevieve St. Charles’s paintings are guaranteed to leave you hungry. For her upcoming solo show, St. Charles turned her attention to meat, painting lamb chops, burgers, and everything in-between. And while gallery openings are usually populated with fancy hors d’oeuvres, FoodArt Collection is carrying the theme into the reception with burgers from Dick’s Drive-In. The opening reception runs from 5–8pm on Thursday as part of the Capitol Hill Art Walk.

Thu, Oct 12
Noir at the Bar: Tales of Crime Fiction at Hotel Sorrento
It’s never too early to get into a spooky mood, and Hotel Sorrento delivers with a Halloween-themed edition of Noir at the Bar, an evening of chilling tales running from 7–10pm. Guests will sip on cocktails in the paneling-bedecked, mid-century modern Fireside Room and hear readings from local and international crime fiction authors, including Alice Boatwright, Curt Colbert, Bharti Kirchner, and many more.

Thu, Oct 12
Eat Your Heart Out Dinner
Elaborate multi-course dinners and karaoke aren’t usually two peas in a pod, but that isn’t stopping a boatload of Seattle’s top chefs and restaurants from hosting Eat Your Heart Out Dinner. Tom Douglas, Renee Erickson, Edouardo Jordan and dozens more are coming together for the benefit of Direct Relief, an organization that provides medical resources to people in emergency situations. The evening begins at 6:30pm with the aforementioned sit-down dinner, which calls for a $300 minimum donation. But those with a smaller budget can still help the cause with a $30 donation, and then savor light bites at a karaoke dance party.

Thu, Oct 12–Sun, Oct 15
Taste of Iceland
It might be practically impossible to spell Reykjavik without a quick Google search, but everybody knows that it's a bucket list-worthy destination. This coming weekend, Seattleites can experience Iceland sans the 3500-mile trip during the 10th anniversary of Taste of Iceland, which puts the spotlight on Icelandic cuisine, music, art, film, and design. The Carlile Room will offer a four-course Icelandic dinner every night of the festival, with dishes like creamy langoustine (lobster) soup, arctic char, and lamb sirloin glazed with juniper berries. Also on the menu: skyr, a traditional Icelandic product that’s not quite cheese, not quite yogurt. The dinner costs $95, with a $35 beverage pairing, and reservations can be made here. Other highlights of the festival include Iceland Day at KEXP (Saturday) and Shortfish, a short film festival at the SIFF Film Center (Sunday).

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. 

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Festival, Benefit Dinners, Barbecue, Cocktails, Meats
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Carlile Room

Global 820 Pine St

Tom Douglas’s most creative concept yet is this high-spirited and casual spot across from the Paramount, where the menu exalts plants in genuinely game-chang...

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue 3924 Airport Way S

Food snobs love to scoff that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except, that’s not really true since Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker outside his...

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: September 27–October 3

09/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: September 20–26

09/20/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 30–September 5

08/30/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 4–10

10/04/2017 By Jaime Archer

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Dumplings, Barbecue, and U District's Last Taste of Brazil

10/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: October 2017

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

González Wants $2 Million Legal Defense Fund Next Year

10/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Bob Ferguson to Challenge Trump's Third Travel Ban Attempt

10/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

O'Brien, Harris-Talley Propose Head Tax on Big Businesses

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

Burgess Signs Uptown Upzoning Bill, with Murray Watching

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Style

Fall Fashion 2017: Electric Dreams

09/20/2017 By Rosin Saez With Sara Marie D’Eugenio Photography by Brandon Hill

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe