Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

Zahav brings modern Israeli cuisine to Queen Anne. Image: Erin Wallace and Canlis

What happens when one Michael Solomonov wins the 2017 James Beard Award for Outstanding Chef for his Philadelphia restaurant Zahav? Well, you might invite him to dinner, er, cook dinner rather. As it so happens, Canlis has done just that.

Canlis just announced its latest installment in the Queen Anne restaurant's guest chef dinner series, its intermittent one-off (but consistently mind-blowing) collabs. Earlier this year, Canlis executive chef Brady Williams invited his former boss, Carlo Mirarchi of Blanca and Brooklyn pizza shrine Roberta’s, to the kitchen. Then, when chef Sean Gray of Momofuku Ko came to town in July, the dinner sold out in damn near 30 minutes. Next up, Michael Solomonov will join Williams to create a one-night-only family style meal on Friday, October 27. And we're praying to the carb gods that Solomonov has some Israeli baked goods in store.

Tickets are $175, which includes wine pairings this time around...and they just went on sale. Call the restaurant at 206-283-3313 to make a reservation while you still can, as seating will be "super limited."