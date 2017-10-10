8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

Capitol Hill's Artful Dodger will offer $13 tattoos off a flash sheet like this one from artist Taylor Henze. Image: Courtesy Artful Dodger

The last Friday the 13th in October was way back in 2006, so it makes sense that this year, the city should treat it as a pre-Halloween holiday. Celebrate the superstitious with costumes, film screenings, pumpkin beer, and cheap tattoos. Here are eight picks to get the spooky started.

Theatre Off Jackson’s Annual Puppet Slam

All are welcome, muppets and humans alike, to the Theatre Off Jackson’s annual Puppet Slam. Fitting that its 13th anniversary should fall on Friday the 13th in October. The theater promises spooky adult puppetry performances, which included muppet burlesque and hand puppet shows in the past, from local puppeteering groups like Vox Fabuli Puppets and The Magic Atmosphere. Theatre Off Jackson, $12–$17

Cheap Halloween-Themed Tattoos

Ever wanted a tattoo that costs less than a fancy cocktail? Rat City Tattoo offers small Halloween-themed designs from their flash sheet for $13, images ranging from black cats and pumpkins to eponymous rats. Under the Needle will also provide similarly cheap and spooky ink for walk-ins. Willing to pay a bit more to go under the needle? Dark Horse and Artful Dodger pull out pricier (think $50 and above) but more detailed flash tats for various discounted prices. Various locations

The Wick's Double Feature Fright Night

A cafe created for and by motorcycle enthusiasts, the Wick will host a double feature, outdoor cinema-style, of Rosemary's Baby and Evil Dead. Flights of pumpkin beer and free popcorn will sustain moviegoers throughout the evening—non-bikers welcome. The Wick, free

Bootie Seattle's Halloween Pre-Party

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year. So if you want to get that weekend costume party out of your system, the 13th might be the solution. This Halloween preview party features DJs Mysterious D, King of Pants, and Destrukt, as well as a costume contest with a $100 prize that'll keep you monster mashing all night. Neumos, $5–$10

Spooky! An Evening of Halloween Plays

Isolated cabins, monster dating, and musical renditions of Poe? The Seattle Playwrights Salon offers a night of quirky frights that'll fit right in during the superstitious psuedo-holiday. If you’re brave enough to venture into supposedly ghost-ridden Georgetown at night, the Salon offers seven all-new short plays appropriate for the macabre season. The Conservatory, free

Jazz Skate

A costume contest on wheels? With karaoke? What could possibly go wrong? Skate to frenetic jazz rhythms while trying not to trip over your Game of Thrones outfit, or sing a Cher song while dressed as Cher at Seattle Women in Jazz’s first ever jazz skate. Southgate Roller Rink, $13

Science of Spirits

Ever wondered why cocktails make you want to howl at the moon and/or trick-or-treat long after the appropriate age to do so? Clink and drink to find out at Pacific Science Center’s educational tasting event. Here, you’ll explore the science behind alcohol and get your pick of drinks from more than a dozen distilleries while you’re at it. Pacific Science Center, $45

'Hausu' at Central Cinema

Come hungry, leave scared. Central Cinema, the only theater in Seattle where you get a waiter and a movie, presents Hausu. A Japanese horror-comedy classic, the film follows a young girl's visit to her aunt's remote mansion. What awaits her—a flying severed head and anthropomorphic appliances, to name a few—is kind of part for the course when entering an old mansion in the middle of nowhere. Central Cinema, $5–$8