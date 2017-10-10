  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

It's been over a decade since Friday the 13th fell in October. Get weird during the pre-Halloween holiday with a costume dance party, a spooky outdoor double feature, and cheap tattoos.

By Manola Secaira 10/10/2017 at 3:48pm

Tats13 kefskn

Capitol Hill's Artful Dodger will offer $13 tattoos off a flash sheet like this one from artist Taylor Henze.

Image: Courtesy Artful Dodger

The last Friday the 13th in October was way back in 2006, so it makes sense that this year, the city should treat it as a pre-Halloween holiday. Celebrate the superstitious with costumes, film screenings, pumpkin beer, and cheap tattoos. Here are eight picks to get the spooky started.

Theatre Off Jackson’s Annual Puppet Slam
All are welcome, muppets and humans alike, to the Theatre Off Jackson’s annual Puppet Slam. Fitting that its 13th anniversary should fall on Friday the 13th in October. The theater promises spooky adult puppetry performances, which included muppet burlesque and hand puppet shows in the past, from local puppeteering groups like Vox Fabuli Puppets and The Magic Atmosphere. Theatre Off Jackson, $12–$17

Cheap Halloween-Themed Tattoos 
Ever wanted a tattoo that costs less than a fancy cocktail? Rat City Tattoo offers small Halloween-themed designs from their flash sheet for $13, images ranging from black cats and pumpkins to eponymous rats. Under the Needle will also provide similarly cheap and spooky ink for walk-ins. Willing to pay a bit more to go under the needle? Dark Horse and Artful Dodger pull out pricier (think $50 and above) but more detailed flash tats for various discounted prices. Various locations

The Wick's Double Feature Fright Night 
A cafe created for and by motorcycle enthusiasts, the Wick will host a double feature, outdoor cinema-style, of Rosemary's Baby and Evil Dead. Flights of pumpkin beer and free popcorn will sustain moviegoers throughout the evening—non-bikers welcome. The Wick, free

Bootie Seattle's Halloween Pre-Party
Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year. So if you want to get that weekend costume party out of your system, the 13th might be the solution. This Halloween preview party features DJs Mysterious D, King of Pants, and Destrukt, as well as a costume contest with a $100 prize that'll keep you monster mashing all night. Neumos, $5–$10

Spooky! An Evening of Halloween Plays
Isolated cabins, monster dating, and musical renditions of Poe? The Seattle Playwrights Salon offers a night of quirky frights that'll fit right in during the superstitious psuedo-holiday. If you’re brave enough to venture into supposedly ghost-ridden Georgetown at night, the Salon offers seven all-new short plays appropriate for the macabre seasonThe Conservatory, free

Jazz Skate
A costume contest on wheels? With karaoke? What could possibly go wrong? Skate to frenetic jazz rhythms while trying not to trip over your Game of Thrones outfit, or sing a Cher song while dressed as Cher at Seattle Women in Jazz’s first ever jazz skate. Southgate Roller Rink, $13

Science of Spirits
Ever wondered why cocktails make you want to howl at the moon and/or trick-or-treat long after the appropriate age to do so? Clink and drink to find out at Pacific Science Center’s educational tasting event. Here, you’ll explore the science behind alcohol and get your pick of drinks from more than a dozen distilleries while you’re at it. Pacific Science Center, $45

'Hausu' at Central Cinema
Come hungry, leave scared. Central Cinema, the only theater in Seattle where you get a waiter and a movie, presents Hausu. A Japanese horror-comedy classic, the film follows a young girl's visit to her aunt's remote mansion. What awaits her—a flying severed head and anthropomorphic appliances, to name a few—is kind of part for the course when entering an old mansion in the middle of nowhere. Central Cinema, $5–$8

Filed under
Halloween, Friday the 13th
Show Comments

Related Content

The Shade Index

The 7 Most Haunted Places in Seattle

09/21/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

How We Got That Shot

Fall Fashion 2017: Behind the Scenes

09/20/2017 Videography by Lou Daprile

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2017: Behind the Scenes

03/14/2017 Videography by Lauren Kelly

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Dumplings, Barbecue, and U District's Last Taste of Brazil

10/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: October 2017

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

González Wants $2 Million Legal Defense Fund Next Year

10/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Bob Ferguson to Challenge Trump's Third Travel Ban Attempt

10/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

O'Brien, Harris-Talley Propose Head Tax on Big Businesses

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Office

Burgess Signs Uptown Upzoning Bill, with Murray Watching

10/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Style

Fall Fashion 2017: Electric Dreams

09/20/2017 By Rosin Saez With Sara Marie D’Eugenio Photography by Brandon Hill

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe