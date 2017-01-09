U2 Brings The Joshua Tree Tour to CenturyLink Field

How do you make people forget about forcing your previous album onto their phones? A tour where you play your most beloved album seems like a good place to start.

This summer, U2 will embark on The Joshua Tree Tour 2017. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Joshua Tree, the arena shows will feature the band playing the classic album in its entirety (including megahits "With Or Without You," "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," and "Where The Streets Have No Name") in addition to other favorites from its vast catalog. The tour will make a Seattle stop at CenturyLink Field on May 14 with headliner-worthy opener Mumford and Sons.

(And since we're loosely on the topic, let it be known that Adam Scott and Scott Aukerman's absurdist fan podcast U Talkin' U2 to Me? might be the greatest thing in existence—even if you don't really like U2.)

Tickets for U2 at CenturyLink Field go on sale next Tuesday, January 17 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com. Seat prices range from $35 to $280.

U2

May 14, CenturyLink Field, $35–$280