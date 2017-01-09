  1. Blogs
Transition Times

Oy—Two More Restaurant Closures

Changes downtown, changes at U Village.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/9/2017

Liams bistro flagship cheesecake gfehwt

Our critic dug the desserts at Liam's—like this deconstructed Beecher's Flagship cheesecake.

Image: Olivia Brent

A reader recently pointed out that Morton's has shuttered its location in the basement of the Decatur Building on Sixth Avenue; I went by today and there's a sign on the door. The steak house arrived in 1999, in a city flush with cash and enamored of high-end beef. Nearly two decades later, these two things have come full circle, though with less of an expense account culture and meaty newcomers like Bateau or Seven Beef or FlintCreek Cattle Co. that focus on under-appreciated cuts, or local sourcing.

Meanwhile, in University Village, Liam's quietly closed its doors on December 31; owner Kurt Dammeier (another guy furthering the current beef boom) penned a little note for the website saying goodbye. Liam's departure leaves a prominent restaurant space sitting empty at a shopping center that's been amping up its restaurant offerings of late. I doubt it will be empty long.

FlintCreek Cattle Co.

$$$ American/New American 8421 Greenwood Ave N

In a soaring 1920s-era former furniture store on Greenwood Ave, chef Eric Donnelly takes the same approach to meat that his first restaurant, RockCreek, does...

Editor’s Pick

Seven Beef

$$$ Steak House 1305 E Jefferson St

Eric Banh, whose Monsoon and Ba Bar are very Vietnamese, has opened a visually stunning steak house that isn’t, really, at all. Seven Beef stands for the tra...

Editor’s Pick

Bateau

$$$ Steak House 1040 E Union St

Much in this white-on-white French farmhouse of a room will be instantly recognizable to fans of superchef Renee Erickson’s original masterpiece, Boat Street...

