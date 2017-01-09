'Hamilton' Headlines Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 Season

Apparently people are excited to see this Hamilton show. Image: Photo Courtesy Joan Marcus

So you want to see Hamilton, huh? Well, best snatch up a season ticket to Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 season now. The historical hip-hop musical sensation won't arrive in Seattle until 2018 (February 13–March 18), but the one way to guarantee a seat is by subscribing to the entire season. Thankfully, the other shows on the newly announced season lineup help make the hefty investment worth your money.

Things get underway next fall with The Sound of Music (September 6–11). While the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic appeared on stage before its cherished big screen turn with Julie Andrews, cinematic adaptations dominate the 2017–18 slate: Disney's Aladdin, The Bodyguard, and Elf the Musical. Les Misérables and Love Never Dies (aka poorly received The Phantom of the Opera sequel) round out the main offerings. The season options feature another delightful return from The Book of Mormon and The Phantom of the Opera (aka the classic hit prequel to Love Never Dies).

Season ticket packages for Broadway at the Paramount's 2017–18 season are on sale now via STGpresents.org. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale at a later date.

2017-18 Broadway at the Paramount Season

Sept 6–11 - The Sound of Music

Oct 12–29 - Disney's Aladdin

Nov 14–19 - The Bodyguard

Dec 5–10 - Elf the Musical

Feb 13–Mar 18, 2018 - Hamilton

May 8–13, 2018 - Love Never Dies

June 6–17, 2018 - Les Misérables



Season Options

Jan 2–14, 2018 - The Book of Mormon

Aug 8–19, 2018 - The Phantom of the Opera