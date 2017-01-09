  1. Blogs
Got Your Robert Burns Night Plans Yet?

Tis a nicht tae ceilidh wi’ haggis an’ cullen skink, ye wee eejit.

By Kathryn Robinson 1/9/2017 at 9:00am

Lark zdjvh4

It's the cover of Johnathan Sundstrom of Lark's gorgeous cookbook, Cooking Wild in the Northwest (Sasquatch Books, $29.95). But it could be Burns' Scotland, aye? 

Image: Zack Bent

Like Cinco de Mayo, Oktoberfest, Bastille Day, and similar other-peoples’ holidays appropriated for American use by bars in need of theme nights, Burns Nights have come to populate evenings in late January, to commemorate the Scottish bard with the January 25 birthday.

But maybe we should distinguish Burns Night from those other drinking holidays, as it often includes actual culture—recitations (sung or read) of Burns’ poetry—along with the whiskey and the ale. And, of course, the haggis with neeps and tatties.

A couple Seattle choices:

Lark. The private room of John Sundstrom’s glorious starlit restaurant Lark is the setting for its fourth annual Burns Night Supper, to be held Sunday, January 15. The four-course meal will include smoked oysters with dill butter and brown bread, black cod Cullen skink (fish chowder), braised lamb shank (along with a vegetarian alternative), the Scottish oatmeal trifle cranachan, and a lot more.  Tickets, which include dinner and drinks, are $100 and available here.

Naked City Brewery and Taphouse’s second annual event on Wednesday, January 11 at 8pm will include music and craft beer, including the “Scotch Wha Hae” Scotch Ale exclusive to their event. The $15 admission includes a drink ticket.

Both events will include the musical accompaniment of local choral project, whateverandeveramen, who will entertain and even lead the crowd in the songs of Rabbie Burns.

Robert Burns Night 2017
Naked City Brewery and Taphouse

Brewery, Pub, Recommended Beer Selection 8564 Greenwood Ave N

A Greenwood tap room that serves sandwiches and such, but where beer takes center stage.

Editor’s Pick

Lark

$$$$ American/New American 952 E Seneca St

John Sundstrom relocated his fanatically beloved Lark to the warehousey flank of Pike/Pine off Madison, spinning out a starlit space—indigo banquettes, white...

