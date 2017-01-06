This Week in Restaurant News: New Year, New Burgers, Ice Cream, and Ramen

Photo via Katsu Burger's Facebook page.

Open

Katsu Burger

Bring on the nori fries. Georgetown's favorite purveyor of towering, tonkatsu-pattied burgers is open for business on 12th Avenue, says Capitol Hill Seattle blog.

Marmite

Yesss. Bruce Naftaly is officially making soup in Chophouse Row. Marmite is still finessing its table service, but the best seat in the house is up at the counter with Naftaly, anyway.

Bar Charlie

Per Eater Seattle, Stone Way's new seaplane-themed bar is open for business, complete with actual plane propeller and gauge decor and cocktails with aeronautical names.

Changeups

Bar Noroeste/Kiki Ramen

Josh Henderson's taco bar closed its doors over the weekend. Come mid-February, it will be reborn as a house of ramen.

Closed

Il Corvo Pasta Studio

Argh. Mike Easton's noodlecraft mecca has shut its doors for good.

Coming Soon

Street Treats

Eater Seattle says the ice cream sandwich–building food truck will open a shop in the Central District this spring. Look for Street Treats' custom ice cream sandwiches, plus scoops, at 24th and Union (the same building that houses Scott Staples's Feed Co. Burgers) around April or May.

Revamps

The Pink Door

The Pike Place Market stalwart is closed for three months to remodel.

Expansion Mode

Rancho Bravo University District

The taco chainlet has added a new location on the Ave.

Caliburger at Alderwood Mall

The In-N-Out–inspired, Shanghai-founded burger chain has opened a second area location, says Eater Seattle.

