  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: New Year, New Burgers, Ice Cream, and Ramen

And some farewells, too.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/6/2017 at 9:00am

Katsuburger r34psu

Photo via Katsu Burger's Facebook page.

Open

Katsu Burger
Bring on the nori fries. Georgetown's favorite purveyor of towering, tonkatsu-pattied burgers is open for business on 12th Avenue, says Capitol Hill Seattle blog.

Marmite
Yesss. Bruce Naftaly is officially making soup in Chophouse Row. Marmite is still finessing its table service, but the best seat in the house is up at the counter with Naftaly, anyway.

Bar Charlie
Per Eater Seattle, Stone Way's new seaplane-themed bar is open for business, complete with actual plane propeller and gauge decor and cocktails with aeronautical names.

Changeups 

Bar Noroeste/Kiki Ramen
Josh Henderson's taco bar closed its doors over the weekend. Come mid-February, it will be reborn as a house of ramen.

Closed 

Il Corvo Pasta Studio
Argh. Mike Easton's noodlecraft mecca has shut its doors for good

Coming Soon 

Street Treats
Eater Seattle says the ice cream sandwich–building food truck will open a shop in the Central District this spring. Look for Street Treats' custom ice cream sandwiches, plus scoops, at 24th and Union (the same building that houses Scott Staples's Feed Co. Burgers) around April or May.

Revamps

The Pink Door
The Pike Place Market stalwart is closed for three months to remodel.

Expansion Mode 

Rancho Bravo University District
The taco chainlet has added a new location on the Ave.

Caliburger at Alderwood Mall
The In-N-Out–inspired, Shanghai-founded burger chain has opened a second area location, says Eater Seattle.

 Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Related Content

Taco Dispatch

Rancho Bravo Opens Next Week in the University District

12/30/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Pink Door Closed for "Magical" Remodel

01/03/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Noodlecraft

Mike Easton Closes Il Corvo Pasta Studio

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Changeups

Josh Henderson's Noroeste Will Become Kiki Ramen

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: New Year, New Burgers, Ice Cream, and Ramen

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

It’s January. Can We Talk About Seattle’s Weirdest Emerging Restaurant Trend?

01/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Caffeination

5 Coffee Shops for a Day of Productivity

01/05/2017 By Jack Russillo

Street Food

Fire and Scrape Brings Raclette to the Fremont Sunday Market

01/04/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 4–10

01/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Josh Henderson's Noroeste Will Become Kiki Ramen

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 5–8

01/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Why Are We Yelling?

01/04/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: January

01/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Top 10 Albums of 2016

12/31/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Met Recap: Seattle Arts and Entertainment in 2016

12/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

A Belated 2016 Year in Review

9:13am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

County Council Will Pick New Eastside Seattle State Senator (and Likely House Member as Well) Today

01/05/2017 By Josh Feit

Transportation

SDOT's Numbers Don't Capture Major Transit Increase

01/04/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Tim Eyman's Conspiracy Theories

01/04/2017 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

State Supreme Court Issues Year-End Win for Tenants, SDOT Notes Year-End Loss for Driving Alone

01/03/2017 By Josh Feit

Guest Opinion

State Senate's Only Woman of Color Sets Big Agenda for Her Freshman Year

12/30/2016 By Rebecca Saldaña

Style & Shopping

Shop It

KPOP-IN@Nordstrom Launches Today

9:48am By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

2:52pm By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

9:15am By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe