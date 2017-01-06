  1. Blogs
KPOP-IN@Nordstrom Launches Today

Nordstrom's first three-part pop-in series showcases cutting edge Korean culture and fashion.

By Amanda Raschkow 1/6/2017 at 9:48am

Pop in nordstrom x gentle monster 4 tk4flh

Image: Nordstrom

For the first time, Nordstrom will add a three-parter to its Pop-In@Nordstrom series—the ongoing themed pop-in shops offering a new interactive shopping experience for costumers. Nordstrom VP of creative projects Olivia Kim curated the year's first collection inspired by cutting edge Korean fashion concepts. Each shop will last one month, with the first series launching today at select stores and online.

Gentle Monster, the Korean eyewear company with youthful and chic designs, kicks things off in January. February will follow with a shop featuring K-Beauty products, and March finishes the series with modern Korean fashion brands chosen by Olivia Kim.

Starting today the pop-in displays a selection of 40 styles of men’s and women’s sunglasses with angular and rounded frames. Gentle Monster will have six styles exclusively available at Pop-In@Nordstrom. For the launch, a virtual reality 360 video brings costumers to Gentle Monster flagship stores in Shanghai, China and Nonhyeon-dong and Bukchon in Seoul, South Korea.

According to the press release provided by Nordstrom: “Gentle Monster is excited to be a part of Pop-In@Nordstrom,” said Taye Yun, VP Gentle Monster USA. “This amazing opportunity allows us to reach out to Nordstrom customers through space and design. Although we have been present in select Nordstrom stores, Pop-In provides us with the platform to creatively connect directly with customers and introduce our brand in a new and exciting way.”

The series will be exhibited in five U.S. states and two Canadian provinces including two stores in Washington at Bellevue Square and Downtown Seattle.

Gentle Monster, Nordstrom Pop In
