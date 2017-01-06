Morning Fizz
A Belated 2016 Year in Review
Good on paper, but ... and other takeaways from 2016
This is egregiously late for a 2016 year in review, but I just couldn't get the PubliCola brain trust together and drinking until this week. Here's what we came up with.
1. Mayor's Boldest Move: Unfunding the Neighborhood District Councils
2. Mayor's Weakest Move: Homeless Encampment Task Force
3. Mayor's TBD Move: Homeless Encampments
4. Good on Paper, Bad in Action: Joe McDermott for U.S. Congress
5. Most Memorable Phrase: "Block the Bunker!"
6. Least Memorable: The Mike O'Brien Recall
7. Good on Paper, Good in Action: Light rail expansion
8. Most Insufferable: Bernie Sanders supporters
9. Most Delusional: Hillary Clinton supporters
10. Person of Privilege Award. It's a tie: I-732 supporters, 405-tolling detractors (i.e., Mercer Island SOV drivers)
11. Bad on Paper, Bad in Action: Chris Vance for U.S. Senate
12. Only in Seattle: An ethics scandal about bike share!
13. Best Outcome: Transgender Bathroom Bill
14. Best Outcome: Transgender Bathroom Initiative Signature Drive
15. I'm sensing a Theme: Firing Lynn Peterson, the Backlash Against the City Council Sonics Vote, and That Election
16. A Theme for 2017: A pro-choice state senator (Lisa Wellman) instead of a faux-choice state senator (Steve Litzow)
17. Terrible on Paper, Best in Action: Donald Trump campaign
18. The Best Laid Plans... : Brady Walkinshaw
19. On a Roll: Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson
20. Best Campaign: Peter Goldman for Commissioner of Public Lands
21. Best Campaign Really: I-1433, State Minimum Wage