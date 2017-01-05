The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 5–8

Seattle Symphony dedicates the first weekend of 2017 to Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 (Ode to Joy). Image: Courtesy Seattle Symphony

Classical & More

Jan 5–8

Beethoven Symphony No. 9

If you want to start 2017 on the right foot, you could certainly do worse than having your first concert of the year be the Seattle Symphony's rendition of Beethoven's iconic Ode to Joy. Conductor Ludovic Morlot should be able to get the most out of the Symphony, Northwest Boychoir, Symphony Chorale, and guest vocalists during the weekend-long celebration of Ludwig van (with Messiaen's Trois petites liturgies de la Présence Divine thrown in for good measure). Benaroya Hall, $42–$127

Visual Art

Thru Jan 8

To: Seattle | Subject: Personal

In her seven-year tenure as director of the Frye Art Museum, Jo-Anne Birnie Danzker has taken a uniquely hands-on approach to curating and emphasizing contemporary Seattle art with rich group shows like Moment Magnitude and Genius / 21 Century / Seattle. Before she steps down from her post, Birnie Danzker oversees one final exhibit with To: Seattle | Subject Personal, which showcases new commissions and significant medium-crossing modern works acquired by the museum during her tenure. Take in Seattle's recent art history during the exhibit's final weekend. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru Jan 8

Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style

It's the final weekend of Seattle Art Museum's tribute to Yves Saint Laurent, so you might as well send it out with style. Few fashion designers reach artistic visionary status. Yves Saint Laurent was undoubtedly one of them. During his 44-year career, the Frenchman created sophisticated haute couture dresses and runway-worthy ready-to-wear outfits. He pushed for practicality in women’s style, making sleek pantsuits and adding pockets to dresses. The Perfection of Style features 100 garments, plus photo-graphs, drawings, and films that illustrate the master’s process. Seattle Art Museum, $25

Jan 5–29

Kathy Jones

Kathy Jones’s paintings possess an alluring sense of mystery. Drawing from the aesthetic of the Bay Area Figurative Movement, the long color-splashed bodies of her blurry subjects convey enigmatic elegance. As the layers of paint pile on her canvas, the backdrops and figures mesh together until they almost seem like scenes from a foggy dream. Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Free

Jan 5–Feb 11

Toru Sugita: Impressions

Toru Sugita’s photorealistic aquatint etchings thrive in the shadows. The Japanese-born Bay Area artist excels at capturing dynamic contrast of shaded objects in his gorgeous black, white, and gray images of bridges, alleyways, and more bridges. Take in the richness of Sugita’s blacks (Aperture - Lilac Street) and the complexity of his penumbra work (see: the dog in Wandering Alone) when Davidson Galleries displays Impressions. Davidson Galleries, Free

Jan 5–Feb 19

Michael Knutson: Symmetrical Fields

The oil and watercolor painting of Michael Knutson refuses to be held back by a strict adherence to perfect symmetry. His grand style involves sketching patterns, manipulating them in Photoshop, and then using many transparent layers of paint to emphasize bold hues, complex repeated patterns and shapes, and near symmetry to fill canvases with swirling images that appear like neurons firing in the brain. Greg Kucera Gallery, Free

Film

Jan 6–8

Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music

For one weekend, the 5th Avenue Theatre morphs into the most grandiose movie theater in town when Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music returns. Join an audience full of fans joyfully harmonizing with “Do-Re-Mi” as Julie Andrews’s Maria cares for the Von Trapp children, falls for their widowed father, and flees Austria to escape Nazis. 5th Avenue Theatre, $30

Sun, Jan 8

Labyrinth Quote Along

In what’s sure to be a David Bowie–heavy month of mourning, SIFF offers a unique treat: a quote-along screening of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, which showcases the pop icon’s beloved movie role as Jareth the Goblin King. While the 1986 fantasy film about a girl who must navigate an elaborate maze to free her brother from Jareth might be a bit campy, it’s a joy to see Bowie spend most of his time gleefully acting opposite various maniacal puppets. SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14

Books & Talks

Sat, Jan 7

Ed Luce: ‘Wuvable Oaf: Blood and Metal’ Release Party

Fantagraphics starts 2017 right when they welcome indie cartoonist Ed Luce to unleash his latest short story collection, Wuvable Oaf: Blood and Metal with a release party and book signing. The queer and quirky self-published comic series follows a Bay Area bear (in the large, hirsute gentleman sense) in his continued quest for love. Following the Wuvable Oaf’s popular 2015 debut, Blood and Metal delivers a full-color sequel with tales of the Oaf’s childhood and his latest exploits in the metal and pro wrestling scenes. Pick up a copy or two and meet the man responsible for the wuvable series. Fantagraphics Books, Free



Special Events

Sat, Jan 7

The Future is 0

What began as a quirky DIY project—when Seattle writer and musician Claire Buss decided to create a live game show web series out of her living room (reportedly while viewing countless reruns of Hollywood Squares and Supermarket Sweep)—has since transformed into a full-blown, multi-camera endeavor. The result, The Future is 0, is a satirical game show in which artists go head to head in a series of mental and physical competitions. Join the live studio audience of The Future is 0 at Northwest Film Forum to witness experimental live competitions, nihilist performance art, and surprise local cameos. Northwest Film Forum, $13

Comedy

Sat, Jan 7

NASTY!

Thanks to Greenwood’s Pocket Theater, Jet City Improv, and ComedySportz Seattle, January is officially Improv Month in Seattle. One of the first week’s hilarity highlights should be the premiere of NASTY!, a female-improvisers-only group determined to tear down the patriarchy (or at least provide plenty of cutting laughs at its expense). This timely no-holds-barred performance will dive straight into feminist politics and disparage anyone who threatens women’s health rights. Proceeds from these badass funny ladies’ show will be donated to the anti-sexual violence nonprofit RAINN in order to help women in need. Pocket Theater, $10–$14