Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 4–10

Wed, Jan 4

Aslan Beer Tasting and Trivia at TeKu Tavern

One of South Lake Union’s newest watering holes (and bottle shops) is hosting a doubleheader of sorts: beer tasting and trivia. For $8, get a flight of five beers from the Bellingham-based Aslan Brewing, among them their chai milk stout, wine barrel–aged Belgian strong dark ale, and winter altbier. That eight bucks also covers your trivia entry; so go forth, drink, and think of a cleverly worded team name—dibs on Brewno Mars.

Thu, Jan 5

Madres Kitchen Pop-Up Cocktail Party and Dinner

New year, new you...nouveau, even? If you’ve answered “yes” to any of these tacitly rhetorical questions, then head to West Seattle, where Madres Kitchen will throw an art nouveau–themed cocktail and dinner party at The Sanctuary at Admiral. Within the art deco styled walls of this bygone church turned events venue, dine on a tasting menu by chefs Michal Gola and Melissa Miranda. Tickets are $30.

Fri, Jan 6

Cloudburst Brewing’s First Ever Anniversary Party

Erstwhile Elysian brewer Steve Luke and crew are celebrating a one-year anniversary on Western Avenue. Cloudburst Brewing, whose somewhat out-there beers have the best descriptions in town, will have plenty of new barrel-aged beers on tap, plus those experimental brews we all love—and promises, “lots of IPAs!” At this first ever anniversary: first ever food from Baywater Shellfish Co. and Brave Horse Tavern. Pro tip: Arrive on time; this former bike shop is a tad tight on space and seating.

Sat, Jan 7

Chuck’s Hop Shop Turns 3

Another brew-filled anniversary comes this way. The Central District’s foremost bottle shop, with over 30 ever-changing tap lines, is celebrating three years of beers in the neighborhood. Speaking of beers, it’s not a Chuck’s Hop Shop party without some world-class ones: Corpse Reviver Meyer Lemon sour from Holy Mountain Brewing, a tart blueberry saison, a tayberry saison from Engine House No. 9, a specially brewed anniversary ale from Fremont Brewing, and much more. Starts at 11. And yes, the Seahawks game will be on.

Sun, Jan 8

Speed Rack Northwest

Last year, Seattle’s own Canon barkeep Haley Holman took home the win at this national cocktail competition. Now Speed Rack returns in its sixth season with the region’s top female bartenders facing off in this contest of crafting cocktails against the clock—in the name of fame, sure, but also to raise funds for breast cancer research, education, and prevention. Tickets are $25, or $30 at the door, and include food, drink, and a helluva show.

Ticket Alert: Robert Burns Dinner at Lark on January 15

The Bard. Rabbie. Bobby Burns. Whatever the sobriquet, Lark is paying homage once again to, perhaps, one of Scotland’s most lauded poets and fan of haggis. This fourth annual Robert Burns Supper will consist of a unique menu for this one night only: smoked oysters with dill butter, a tasting of lamb made three ways, a cheese course, and more. There will be traditional drinking songs—crowd participation is a definite yes, though made easier as you toast with a special scotch ale by Naked City Brewing. Tickets are $100 and going fast.