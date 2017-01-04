  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 4–10

The week in which: Cloudburst Brewing and Chuck's Hop Shop toast to their anniversaries, plus the cutthroat cocktail contest, Speed Rack, returns.

By Rosin Saez 1/4/2017 at 9:00am

Speedrack pshbwj

Now that is multitasking. Photo via Speed Rack Facebook

Wed, Jan 4
Aslan Beer Tasting and Trivia at TeKu Tavern
One of South Lake Union’s newest watering holes (and bottle shops) is hosting a doubleheader of sorts: beer tasting and trivia. For $8, get a flight of five beers from the Bellingham-based Aslan Brewing, among them their chai milk stout, wine barrel–aged Belgian strong dark ale, and winter altbier. That eight bucks also covers your trivia entry; so go forth, drink, and think of a cleverly worded team name—dibs on Brewno Mars.

Thu, Jan 5
Madres Kitchen Pop-Up Cocktail Party and Dinner
New year, new you...nouveau, even? If you’ve answered “yes” to any of these tacitly rhetorical questions, then head to West Seattle, where Madres Kitchen will throw an art nouveau–themed cocktail and dinner party at The Sanctuary at Admiral. Within the art deco styled walls of this bygone church turned events venue, dine on a tasting menu by chefs Michal Gola and Melissa Miranda. Tickets are $30.

Fri, Jan 6
Cloudburst Brewing’s First Ever Anniversary Party
Erstwhile Elysian brewer Steve Luke and crew are celebrating a one-year anniversary on Western Avenue. Cloudburst Brewing, whose somewhat out-there beers have the best descriptions in town, will have plenty of new barrel-aged beers on tap, plus those experimental brews we all love—and promises, “lots of IPAs!” At this first ever anniversary: first ever food from Baywater Shellfish Co. and Brave Horse Tavern. Pro tip: Arrive on time; this former bike shop is a tad tight on space and seating. 

10730972 549156468552632 2206783663849959284 n lfcmrb

Sat, Jan 7
Chuck’s Hop Shop Turns 3
Another brew-filled anniversary comes this way. The Central District’s foremost bottle shop, with over 30 ever-changing tap lines, is celebrating three years of beers in the neighborhood. Speaking of beers, it’s not a Chuck’s Hop Shop party without some world-class ones: Corpse Reviver Meyer Lemon sour from Holy Mountain Brewing, a tart blueberry saison, a tayberry saison from Engine House No. 9, a specially brewed anniversary ale from Fremont Brewing, and much more. Starts at 11. And yes, the Seahawks game will be on.

Sun, Jan 8
Speed Rack Northwest
Last year, Seattle’s own Canon barkeep Haley Holman took home the win at this national cocktail competition. Now Speed Rack returns in its sixth season with the region’s top female bartenders facing off in this contest of crafting cocktails against the clock—in the name of fame, sure, but also to raise funds for breast cancer research, education, and prevention. Tickets are $25, or $30 at the door, and include food, drink, and a helluva show.

Ticket Alert: Robert Burns Dinner at Lark on January 15
The Bard. Rabbie. Bobby Burns. Whatever the sobriquet, Lark is paying homage once again to, perhaps, one of Scotland’s most lauded poets and fan of haggis. This fourth annual Robert Burns Supper will consist of a unique menu for this one night only: smoked oysters with dill butter, a tasting of lamb made three ways, a cheese course, and more. There will be traditional drinking songs—crowd participation is a definite yes, though made easier as you toast with a special scotch ale by Naked City Brewing. Tickets are $100 and going fast.

Filed under
Speed Rack, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Lark

$$$$ American/New American 952 E Seneca St

John Sundstrom relocated his fanatically beloved Lark to the warehousey flank of Pike/Pine off Madison, spinning out a starlit space—indigo banquettes, white...

Canon

Editors Pick, Recommended Menu 928 12th Ave

Local barman Jamie Boudreau had long planned to open his own place, and when Canon arrived, the reality somehow exceeded the ridiculously high expectations. ...

Cloudburst Brewing

Brewery, Editors Pick 2116 Western Ave

In his previous gig as Elysian's experimental brewer, Steve Luke created hits like Space Dust IPA and Split Shot espresso milk stout. So it was big news when...

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 2–8

03/02/2016 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink Events

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 27– February 2

01/27/2016 By Sophia Lizardi

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 13–19

01/13/2016 By Sophia Lizardi

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 4–10

05/04/2016 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Street Food

Fire and Scrape Brings Raclette to the Fremont Sunday Market

10:25am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 4–10

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Josh Henderson's Noroeste Will Become Kiki Ramen

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Noodlecraft

Mike Easton Closes Il Corvo Pasta Studio

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Pink Door Closed for "Magical" Remodel

01/03/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Year in Review

At Least We Had Poke

12/30/2016 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Why Are We Yelling?

6:04pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: January

01/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Top 10 Albums of 2016

12/31/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Met Recap: Seattle Arts and Entertainment in 2016

12/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 29–January 1

12/29/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Transportation

SDOT's Numbers Don't Capture Major Transit Increase

1:42pm By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Tim Eyman's Conspiracy Theories

9:12am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

State Supreme Court Issues Year-End Win for Tenants, SDOT Notes Year-End Loss for Driving Alone

01/03/2017 By Josh Feit

Guest Opinion

State Senate's Only Woman of Color Sets Big Agenda for Her Freshman Year

12/30/2016 By Rebecca Saldaña

Guest Opinion

Seattle Voters Send Unflappable Advocate for People Experiencing Homelessness to Olympia in 2017

12/30/2016 By Nicole Macri

Guest Opinion

Seattle's Newest U.S. Rep Calls for a Progressive Populism

12/30/2016 By Pramila Jayapal

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388