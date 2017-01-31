  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

"President Trump’s executive order on immigration flies in the face of our core American values. These bills will ensure Trump’s executive orders do not go into effect."

By Spencer Ricks 1/31/2017 at 8:46am

Screen shot 2017 01 31 at 9.08.48 am y05svd

Senator Patty Murray meets with Seattle-area residents who have family members affected by president Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations on Sunday. Murray and senator Maria Cantwell cosponsored two bills on Monday seeking to undercut the executive order. (twitter.com/PattyMurray).

New bills in the Senate are clashing against president Donald Trump’s executive order over immigration.

Washington senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell cosponsored two bills on Monday to overturn President Trump’s executive order, which temporarily banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries and limited refugees entering the U.S.

The Feinstein bill, introduced by senator Dianne Feinstein of California, would completely overturn the executive order. However, Senate Republicans blocked voting on the Feinstein bill Monday.

The Murphy bill, which was the other proposal cosponsored by Murray and Cantwell, would cut off any funding to enforce the executive order. Introduced by senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, the Murphy bill alleges the executive order is illegal based on the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which banned discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin.

“President Trump’s executive order on immigration flies in the face of our core American values,” Cantwell said in a statement. “These bills will ensure Trump’s executive orders do not go into effect. America must continue to be a leader on human rights and we must do our part to help Syrian refugees and all fleeing persecution.”

Republican senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas was the congressman who objected to the Feinstein bill and spearheaded the blockage of voting on the bill. He said he thinks most Americans support the common-sense measures of the executive order.

“Here’s the minority shedding crocodile tears over President Trump’s immigration and refugee policy,” Cotton said in a speech on the Senate floor. “But, where were the tears in the past eight years when when president Barack Obama’s foreign policy created all these refugees?”

In addition to cosponsoring the Feinstein and Murphy bills, Murray and Cantwell sent another letter to Trump and asked him to immediately revoke the executive order on refugees as it runs “counter to what truly makes America great.” The letter mentions that there is no evidence that restricting more than 200 million people from entering the U.S. will make the nation more secure from terrorists.

“I met with the family of somebody who was turned away from our country this weekend, and I saw first-hand the grief and confusion this executive order has caused,” Murray said. “We cannot stand for this. I applaud the many peaceful demonstrators and lawyers who rushed to our airports to defend our democracy and help the people who have come to our country seeking refuge.”

Democrats will need the support of at least 12 Republicans to get the Murphy bill through the Senate.

Filed under
That Washington
Show Comments

Related Content

That Washington

Election Wire: Results from Around the Country

11/02/2010 By Chris Kissel

That Washington

"I Believe Now is the time for Congress to Prohibit Discrimination Based on Sexual Orientation in the Military."

11/18/2010 By Josh Feit

That Washington

Closing Act: Democratic Rep. Brian Baird Joins GOP and Rep. Dave Reichert, Supports Tax Breaks for the Rich

12/02/2010 By Josh Feit

That Washington

On Other Blogs Today: VA District Court Says Health Care Law Unconstitutional

12/13/2010 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Changeups

Art of the Table's Last Night In the Original Space Is February 18

12:00pm By Allecia Vermillion

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

9:15am By Rosin Saez

Freebies

Free Pizza at John Sundstrom's Southpaw on Friday, February 3

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Occasions

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

01/30/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Pizza Dispatch

Brendan McGill's Pizzeria Bruciato Opens Today

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

8:46am By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe