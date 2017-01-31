  1. Blogs
  2. Tripster

Cooking Classes

Josh Henderson Takes His Culinary Skills Around the World

The man behind Skillet is starting a travel company for food lovers.

By Jack Russillo 1/31/2017 at 1:55pm

Unspecified bsgbbe

Josh Henderson founded the Huxley Wallace Collective in Seattle, but now he's hitting the road. 

Image: K + J Retreats

What if you could eat at Skillet, but it was in Provence? 

Josh Henderson, founder and executive chef of the Huxley Wallace Collective, and his partner, Kim Johnson, have launched travel company K + J Retreats. The goal: blur the line between taking a vacation and taking cooking classes.

Henderson and Johnson will lead trips for 10 to 12 guests to places like Provence, Denmark, or Japan. At private accommodations (think villas), guests can choose whether to, say, sit by the pool and be served roasted lamb or put on an apron and learn how to cook it themselves. The goal is always relaxation.

Unspecified 5 s1wtzr

Pro tip: Take the chopping class before the wine tasting class.

Image: K + J Retreats

“We’ve been on trips like this before and it felt very regimented and almost tiring because the schedule was so rigorous,” Henderson says. “By the end of the trip, most people felt like they needed a vacation and that’s not the point of it. It’s supposed to be about enjoying food in an incredible location.”

Trips will also include picnics in the surrounding countryside or walks through local marketplaces. Henderson knows that he and his crew aren't always experts at traditional dishes, so he plans to turn to “local grandmas” for guidance. Collaborations with local winemakers, cheese makers, or nearby chefs will also be on the itinerary. And dining out? Obviously restaurants will highlight the regional cuisine. 

“For me, personally, I’d rather go to some small bistro that serves local, country-style peasant food than tweezer food at Michelin Star restaurants,” Henderson says. “It should be about cooking and the food in the region and I’m not sure that’s always going to be represented by going to a two-or three-star Michelin restaurant.”

The company’s first retreat is in May: a five-day getaway to a villa in the Luberon region of Provence, France, a two-hour drive to the Mediterranean Sea. Next Henderson will head to Morocco and Argentina, then possibly Southeast Asia, Denmark, Japan, Croatia, and even somewhere in the United States.

“Everybody travels with different expectations in their minds and what it is that they’re looking forward to,” Henderson says. “Someone might be looking forward to learning how to cook and walk the markets and dive deep into cooking, but someone else might want to eat and relax and have amazing food in a new culture.”

Filed under
Josh Henderson, Huxley Wallace
Show Comments

Related Content

Expansion Mode

Josh Henderson Will Open a Restaurant and Cocktail Bar in the New Thompson Seattle Hotel

01/27/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Josh Henderson's First Great State Burger Location Opens Today

02/03/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Quality Athletics Opens (Officially) Today in Pioneer Square

09/12/2014 By Nidhi Chaudhry

Slideshow

First Look: Quality Athletics Opens in Pioneer Square

09/12/2014

Eat & Drink

Changeups

Brian Clevenger Will Take Over the Ernest Loves Agnes Space

2:10pm By Allecia Vermillion

Changeups

Art of the Table's Last Night In the Original Space Is February 18

12:00pm By Allecia Vermillion

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

9:15am By Rosin Saez

Freebies

Free Pizza at John Sundstrom's Southpaw on Friday, February 3

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Occasions

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

01/30/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Social Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Takes Its 'Shot'

2:08pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

8:46am By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Cooking Classes

Josh Henderson Takes His Culinary Skills Around the World

1:55pm By Jack Russillo

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe