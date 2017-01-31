  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

We approve this message.

By Rosin Saez 1/31/2017 at 9:15am

Sweet iron bcyobv

Image: Sweet Iron Waffles

The first Saturday of February brings us Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. And as far as gimmicky food holidays go, this one sounds pretty great. Before you deep dive into the day’s news of whatever governmental garbage fire needs putting out, start your morning with a frozen treat because this is the world we live in now. 

Here are a few ways to do so.

Full Tilt

Ever the architect of offbeat flavors, it’s no surprise this scoop shop is having fun with this holiday. Head to Full Tilt for a pajama party from 9 to noon, during which breakfast-themed ice cream and waffles abound, alongside beer and mimosas for those observing booze for breakfast day.
Morning Hours: Special 9am opening time for the occasion.

Central District Ice Cream Company

 One of the latest additions to the city’s frozen dessert landscape already serves breakfast food–inspired flavors. There’s the ever-trendy avocado toast but in ice cream form. And then there’s chicken and waffles, which delivers savory along with the sweet.
Morning Hours: Opens at 11 on weekends.

Sweet Iron Waffles

 While this spot is all about a certain breakfast item, one dish piles vanilla ice cream atop a warm waffle, drizzled with caramel sauce, chocolate, whipped cream, and a cherry on top. This waffle sundae is how all Saturdays should begin.
Morning Hours: 8am, bright and early

Molly Moon’s Ice Cream

Okay, this may be the obvious choice, but a hearty scoop of Stumptown Coffee begs to be consumed for breakfast. This menu staple is a perennial favorite. The Molly Moon's folks also advocate putting a scoop (earl grey, honey lavender, vanilla bean, Stumptown...) on some oatmeal at home. It checks out.
Morning Hours: The U Village store opens at 11.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Fake Holidays, Ice Cream
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

While we certainly have cupcakes covered, Seattle once fell short when it came to the cold, creamy stuff. That all changed with the opening of Molly Moon's H...

Sweet Iron Waffles

$ 1200 3rd Ave

Liege waffles are thick Belgian-style beauties that taste like brioche and are just that crispy on the edges. They can be found in Seattle dipped in artisan ...

Central District Ice Cream Company

$ Dessert, Ice Cream 2016 E Union

A spare but sweet little scoop shop on Union that also offers creative ice cream sandwiched and shelf upon shelf of bulk candy.

Editor’s Pick

Full Tilt Ice Cream

$ Dessert Multiple Locations

When Full Tilt husband-wife team Justin Cline and Ann Magyar saw a survey of White Center residents indicating they'd like to see an ice cream parlor open ne...

Related Content

We All Scream For...

July Is National Ice Cream Month, Here’s Where to Do It Up

07/07/2011 By Christopher Werner

Ice Cream Dispatch

Now Open: Central District Ice Cream Company

12/15/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Seattle Freeze

Ben and Jerry's Unveils Its Seattle Ice Cream Flavor Today

09/13/2013 By Allecia Vermillion

Yum!

Old School Frozen Custard Opens

06/03/2009 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Changeups

Art of the Table's Last Night In the Original Space Is February 18

12:00pm By Allecia Vermillion

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

9:15am By Rosin Saez

Freebies

Free Pizza at John Sundstrom's Southpaw on Friday, February 3

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Occasions

Valentine's Day Dinner in Seattle: 2017 Edition

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder

Critic's Notebook

2 Tacos That Will Make Your World Better

01/30/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Pizza Dispatch

Brendan McGill's Pizzeria Bruciato Opens Today

01/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 26–29

01/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 24–29

01/24/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

8:46am By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Best Italian Food

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Illustrations by Amanda Mocci

Best Italian Food

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe