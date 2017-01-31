Free Pizza at John Sundstrom's Southpaw on Friday, February 3

Including slices of this pie, the Title Fight. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Hear ye, hear ye: John Sundstrom's new boxing-themed pizza tavern on 12th Avenue will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, February 3. Grand openings don't usually mean much in the, um, grand scheme of things, but this is different. This involves free pizza.

Southpaw is giving away slices of four different pies, from the moment doors open at 11am until the dough runs out. There are four pies for the taking:

Uppercut: Mozzarella, basil, Grana parmesan, and tomato sauce

Mozzarella, basil, Grana parmesan, and tomato sauce Contender: Basil, green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin, and caramelized onions

Basil, green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin, and caramelized onions Title Fight: Wild mushroom, lardo, roasted garlic, thyme, arugula, and tomato sauce

Wild mushroom, lardo, roasted garlic, thyme, arugula, and tomato sauce TKO: Pancetta, potato, rosemary, caramelized onion, truffled pecorino, and white sauce

Southpaw will run the rest of its regular menu, per usual. Get there early.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!