Art of the Table's Last Night In the Original Space Is February 18

The new location should be ready in March.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/31/2017 at 12:00pm

Art of the table zzw91d

Photo via Art of the Table's Facebook page.

One of Seattle's most impressive restaurants has been planning its move to a shiny new space since, what, September? Now Art of the Table's Dustin Ronspies has a firm timetable for his move from the quirky space on North 39th Street to a new spot barely a block away at 3801 Stone Way N.

That new location should fire up in mid-March, with room for more people (about 60) and a larger, 12-seat chef's counter. But before then, Ronspies is planning two final "Last Supper" supper club nights on Friday the 17th and Saturday the 18th, where the menu will pay tribute to Art of the Table as we knew it when it opened back in 2008, complete with Ronspies banging a gong and introducing each course. (Hurry and book those seats). Until then, it's business as usual.

Something else to anticipate: The new Art of the Table location will have space for a separate bar and lounge, with its own menu. The name, obviously—Under the Table.

