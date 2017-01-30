Wear What When: January 30–February 5

Feb 2

Naturally Beautiful

Juniper, the natural nail bar in West Seattle, is opening a second location in Ballard. Enter through Anchored Ship Coffee Bar, grab a latte—or even better, a glass of bubbly on the patio—and of course enjoy a manicure. Juniper focuses on locally made products without harsh chemicals, so you won’t find acrylic nails here.

Feb 3

The Love of Style

La Ree and Sharply are joining forces for a pre-Valentine’s Day shopping celebration. From 11 to 6, shop new arrivals from La Ree and men’s essentials from Sharply for those lucky people in your life.

Feb 3–5

Bridal Trunk Show

Finding the perfect dress can be the most exciting and stressful part of planning your big day. At this three-day event see the latest collection of wedding gowns from Watters and Willowby and receive advice from Nordstrom wedding stylists to help you walk down the aisle.

Feb 4

Blkhex Launch Party

Grab your crew and head to the Piranha Shop for a pop-up event for wearable art. Blkhex turns finely crafted wood and crystal into rings, necklaces, and bracelets for one-of-a-kind pieces. From 6 to 10, dance, drink cocktails, and shop.

Feb 4

For All Sizes

Exclusively Kristen, the New York–based fashion brand created for body inclusivity, is bringing a popup to Seattle. From 11 to 5 at Bella Materna, the intimate apparel company specializing in maternity wear, you'll find chic, professional clothing designed to flatter and fit all body proportions. Receive 10 percent off all Exclusively Kristen items purchased at the event.